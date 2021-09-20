 Skip to main content
Pets of the Week
Pets of the Week

Meet four friendly and playful kittens, lovingly dubbed the Texas Gang, from the Floyd County Humane Society.

Abilene, Austin, Amarillo and Alamo are litter mates around 12 weeks old, born late-June 2021. They are super friendly, playful and healthy. Each has started their vaccines.

Community members interested in adopting on of the Texas Gang or any of the pets at FCHS, can find the application online at https://www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms.html.

With questions, call (540) 745-7207 and leave a message. A volunteer will return your call.

