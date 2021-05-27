Buffs Track and Field shine at invitational

GLADE SPRINGS — The Buffalo track teams had good individual showings in the Judy Thomas Invitational at Glade Springs Friday, May 14. The girls finished fourth in the team standings and the boys were 10th out of 14 teams.

The girls won two events, the 4X800 and the 4X400. Jordan Benson was second in the 200, Zoe Belshan was second in the 3200 and Mallorie Gardner was second in discus. The boys took second in the 4X800 relay.