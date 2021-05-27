Buffs Track and Field shine at invitational

GLADE SPRINGS — The Buffalo track teams had good individual showings in the Judy Thomas Invitational at Glade Springs Friday, May 14. The girls finished fourth in the team standings and the boys were 10th out of 14 teams.
The girls won two events, the 4X800 and the 4X400. Jordan Benson was second in the 200, Zoe Belshan was second in the 3200 and Mallorie Gardner was second in discus. The boys took second in the 4X800 relay.
Additional Floyd County results include the following:
Girls
- Sprint medley relay: 5. Grace Marrone-Abbey Baldwin-Jordan Benson-Karisa Brown 2:48.13
- 4X800 relay: Isabella Landon-Nicole Howell-Larah Blevins-Zoe Belshan 11:52.4
- 100: Karisa Brown 14.3
- 1600: Larah Blevins 6:08.34
- 400: Nicole Howell 1:11.68; Abbie Baldwin 1:15.02 10; Grace Marrone 1:17.85
- 800: Isabella Landon 2:59:56
- 200: Jordan Benson 28.19 16; Grace Marrone 35.14 18; Emily Cox 36.
- 3200: Zoe Belshan 12.17.53
- 4X400 relay: Karisa Brown-Larah Blevins-Nicole Howell-Jordan Benson 4:53.51
- High jump: Karisa Brown 4-0
- Long jump: Karisa Brown 13.7
- Shot: 10. Brianna Torres 27-7 11; Mallorie Gardner 27-7
- Discus: 2. Mallorie Gardner 94-6
Boys
- Sprint medley relay: Jaxon Brewer- John West -Lathan Barbier- Andrew Martin 2:31.97
- 4X800 relay: 2. Eion McPeak- Forest Beegle -Isaac Pastrana- Miles Baldwin 9:27.41
- 100: Kane Whitlock 15.54
- 1600: Garrett Weaver 5:17.42 12. Eion McPeak 5:30.14Zanton 1:0331
- 800: Noah Zanton 2:40.19
- 200: Forest Beegle 25.6 11; Jaxon Brewer 26.06 22; Kane Whitlock 33.24
- 3200: Miles Baldwin 10:56.43
- High jump: NH. Forest Beegle, Jaxon Brewer
- Long jump: Jaxon Brewer 17-0; Forest Beegle 15-11; John West 14-10
- Triple jump: Jaxon Brewer 36-11 1/2