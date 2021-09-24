Public invited to support nonprofits through grant program

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Community Foundation of the New River Valley received 100 applications to its 2021 Responsive Grant Program in July, and the Grant Catalog, where community members can contribute directly to nonprofits, opens Sept. 30.
Any registered nonprofit organization or unit of government operating in the NRV was eligible to apply for a responsive grant, and the applicants work in a range of areas including education, arts and culture, animal welfare, the environment, poverty alleviation, health and more.
This program makes a positive impact in the community by responding to ongoing or emergent community needs as recognized by the area nonprofits serving those needs directly, and Floyd nonprofits including Plenty!, Springhouse Community School, Sustain Floyd and others have previously participated.
In 2020, the CFNRV recognized that the COVID-19 pandemic presented significant challenges for NRV charitable organizations, and many of those challenges continue into 2021. Flexibility is essential to meeting organizational needs at this time. Therefore, once again, the 2021 Responsive Grant Program is only offering general operating support grants. Applicants could apply for up to $4,000 to be directed where it is needed most at the organization.
The CFNRV is also using its online Grant Catalog for a second year to allow community members to read about and contribute to charitable causes. The CFNRV will award more than $150,000 from over sixty endowments through the Responsive Grant Program, but this is still not enough funding to support all the worthy applications.
This is where the community can step in to help make a difference. The CFNRV’s Distribution Committee has fully vetted each organization, providing businesses, civic groups and individuals the peace of mind to know their contribution is supporting a good organization that has a positive impact in the region.
Last year, community members contributed an additional $10,000 to organizations listed in the Grant Catalog.
CEO Jessica Wirgau is looking forward to offering the Grant Catalog to community members once again.
“The NRV is an incredibly generous community, and during the pandemic many residents, civic and religious organizations have reached out to us asking how they can help area nonprofits,” Wirgau said in a Sept. 23 release from CFNRV. “The Grant Catalog provides an easy way for anyone to learn about community needs and the organizations doing extraordinary work every day to meet those needs. Whether you are interested in helping with rent and utility assistance, providing food assistance or healthcare, or supporting children in schools and afterschool programs, there is an organization in the catalog worthy of your support.”
The Grant Catalog will open to community members on Sept. 30.
Find more information on the Grant Catalog at https://cfnrv.org/grants/responsive-grants/information-for-community-members.