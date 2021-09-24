Public invited to support nonprofits through grant program

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Community Foundation of the New River Valley received 100 applications to its 2021 Responsive Grant Program in July, and the Grant Catalog, where community members can contribute directly to nonprofits, opens Sept. 30.

Any registered nonprofit organization or unit of government operating in the NRV was eligible to apply for a responsive grant, and the applicants work in a range of areas including education, arts and culture, animal welfare, the environment, poverty alleviation, health and more.

This program makes a positive impact in the community by responding to ongoing or emergent community needs as recognized by the area nonprofits serving those needs directly, and Floyd nonprofits including Plenty!, Springhouse Community School, Sustain Floyd and others have previously participated.

In 2020, the CFNRV recognized that the COVID-19 pandemic presented significant challenges for NRV charitable organizations, and many of those challenges continue into 2021. Flexibility is essential to meeting organizational needs at this time. Therefore, once again, the 2021 Responsive Grant Program is only offering general operating support grants. Applicants could apply for up to $4,000 to be directed where it is needed most at the organization.