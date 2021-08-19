Floyd golfers take close second at Olde Mill

The Buffalo golf team's first visit to the state tournament course at the beginning of the month didn't go as planned — or maybe it did. Floyd County traveled to the Olde Mill course in Laurel Fork Thursday, Aug. 5 for the first of several matches there this season.

The Buffaloes are the defending state champions and are hoping to become familiar with the course where this year's state tournament will be played.

However, in their first Olde Mill visit, Floyd County finished second.

James River finished strong taking first with a team score of 170. Floyd was second with 171, followed by Radford 194, Glenvar 208, Alleghany 273 and Carroll County 275.

Ryne Bond led Floyd with 38, McKenzie Weddle had 40, Corey Powers 46 and Kaden Reinhard 47.

The match was originally scheduled for 18 holes, but due to a late start, it was reduced to nine holes. "We might have done better if it had been 18 holes, but it is what it is," said coach Dirk Davis.

James River got a huge boost from the bottom of their lineup. "Their number five man came in with a 40 and their sixth man had a 46."