Supervisors take a look at boundaries

Floyd County Supervisors, in a long evening meeting Tuesday, settled on new district maps based on the census count, gave the sheriff funds to protect school resource officers, honored the high school golf team for its state championship and recognized the retiring assistant county administrator with a surprise gift and a lot of praise.

With one board member absent for family medical reasons, the supervisors also heard a candidate for delegate and a local activist bring the town council races into the meeting with criticism of one supervisor and a claim of a “conspiracy” involving the race for mayor.

More than an hour and a half of the four-hour meeting occurred behind closed doors as the board interviewed candidates for a new town IP technical consultant and mapped out acceptance of the lawsuit by it and other jurisdictions against drug manufacturers accused of flooding rural areas with opioid drugs.

Facing an end-of-the-calendar deadline on submitting district maps to the commonwealth, each of the supervisors at the meeting tweaked the lines of the county’s five districts until each had a bit more than 3,000 residents.