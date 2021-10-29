Supervisors take a look at boundaries

Floyd County Supervisors, in a long evening meeting Tuesday, settled on new district maps based on the census count, gave the sheriff funds to protect school resource officers, honored the high school golf team for its state championship and recognized the retiring assistant county administrator with a surprise gift and a lot of praise.
With one board member absent for family medical reasons, the supervisors also heard a candidate for delegate and a local activist bring the town council races into the meeting with criticism of one supervisor and a claim of a “conspiracy” involving the race for mayor.
More than an hour and a half of the four-hour meeting occurred behind closed doors as the board interviewed candidates for a new town IP technical consultant and mapped out acceptance of the lawsuit by it and other jurisdictions against drug manufacturers accused of flooding rural areas with opioid drugs.
Facing an end-of-the-calendar deadline on submitting district maps to the commonwealth, each of the supervisors at the meeting tweaked the lines of the county’s five districts until each had a bit more than 3,000 residents.
The revised lines will be published and advertised for use in a public hearing by the board on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m. in meeting room of the County Administration building. Any changes that might come out of that hearing can be incorporated in the final plan on the board’s meeting on Dec. 14.
The proposed mapping ranges from 3,069 residents in Indian Valley to 3,156 in Courthouse. Locust Grove, Little River and Indian Valley would lose voters while Courthouse and Burks Fork would gain. Copies of the proposed districts will be available soon from the county administration office.
The board approved immediate allocation of $11,609.83 to cover salary and benefits for the county school resource officer position that will lose funding when a grant expires. Sheriff Brian Craig, in a report to the board, said he would be using asset forfeiture funds to cover an additional $14,300 in related costs.
Supervisor chairman Joe Turman, a retired deputy, said the board would start looking for ways to fund additional salary costs and other funds, based on appearance by the sheriff at a meeting earlier this month where he said retail locations like Rural King and Hardees could pay more and provide better benefits than his officers could expect.
After a closed-door executive session on various issues, the board reconvened after 9 a.m. and immediately approved the county’s role in a settlement of lawsuits that included several Virginia localities against McKesson, Cardinal Health, Amerisource. Bergan and related prescription companies “for their role in the distribution, manufacture, and sale of the pharmaceutical opioid products that have fueled the opioid epidemic that has harmed Floyd County.”
Approval of the settlement allows Floyd County residents who may have been harmed by abuse of the drug to see part of the $26 billion nationwide settlement.
To honor the Floyd County High School team, varsity golf coach Dirk Davis noted the golf team won back-to-back championships and he introduced the team to the board. Supervisors and meeting attendees applauded their accomplishment.
In the board’s public comment period, Courthouse resident Ma