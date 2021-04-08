Check couple enters Alford pleas; Grand Jury to issue indictments

Pleas on several drug cases, including one with felony child cruelty charges and another involving a heroin user, brought suspended sentences and reduced fines in Floyd Circuit Court on Tuesday, and one defendant facing a jury this summer remained in jail after Judge Mike Fleenor took a second plea request “under advisement” after denying one earlier this year.
A plea deal for a Check couple charged with felony drug and felony child cruelty charges got one charge dropped and no prison time after entering “Alford” pleas, which allows them continue to claim innocence while admitting that the prosecutor’s evidence would likely result in guilty verdicts, and Fleenor accepted a “deferred” status that gives them two years to avoid new charges to possibly keep the felonies off their record.
Kelsi Nicole Volosin offered her plea for felony child cruelty charges after Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Ryan Hupp moved to drop the drug possession charge. She was indicted by a Floyd County grand jury on Oct. 6, 2020 on the charge that resulted after deputies found young children in the house where they had the drugs
Luke Anderson Volosin entered the same kind of plea on the felony drug charge, and Hupp moved to drop an eluding police and endangering a child charge.
An Alford plea comes from a Alford vs. North Carolina law that allows defendants to enter such pleas with the understanding that it still appears on their record as a “guilty” plea unless they get a later reduced sentence following a deferment proceeding.
The Volosins have to return to court on April 4, 2023, unless they get into trouble again, which could nullify the terms of the deferral.
In another hearing Tuesday in Circuit Court, Kevin Robert Connery pled guilty to distribution of marijuana after a deal eliminated a felony possession with intent to distribute charge from an arrest more than two years ago. He also pled to a misdemeanor failure to appear count on February of this year.
Fleenor gave Connery a 12-month suspended sentence on the drug charge and fined him on the no show charge.
No acceptance of pleas brought jail time, and the decisions allowed release of Connery.
“You should be home by the end of the day,” said Connery’s attorney Fred Kellerman said in a courtroom video to his client.
Release from the New River Valley Regional Jail was not an option at this point for Melvin Eugene Leftwich Jr. of Radford, who was arrested on Oct. 12, 2020 on charges of selling and providing schedule I or II drugs, felony eluding and disregarding police on the evening of Oct. 11.
Leftwich earned two continuances with his attorney saying they were trying to work out a plea deal. An attempt to get out on bail was denied by Fleenor on Jan. 26 this year, and a review to learn if a deal was in place was set for Tuesday, but Leftwich said he now wants a jury trial. Fleenor set the trial for June 29. Leftwich asked for bail again, but the judge placed the request “under advisement.”
In one hearing, deputies stopped a car driven by Adam Keith Gordon of Roanoke on the road July 22 of last year, found him impaired and charged with driving under the influence. He also told the deputies he had used heroin earlier that day.
A search of the vehicle found the drug, and he was arrested for DUI and possession of a scheduled II drug. He pled guilty and received a two-year suspended sentence and a fine of $1,000, which the judge reduced to $250.
In other matters scheduled for Tuesday:
The judge gave Miaka Nicole Jones a two-year suspended sentence for pleading guilty to obtaining more than $8,000 on a relative’s credit cards without permission. She also faces two years’ probation;
Tuesday was the first court session of a new quarterly term and a grand jury heard many cases and issued indictments, which are sealed until warrants are served and arrests are made;
Several other cases were continued.