Check couple enters Alford pleas; Grand Jury to issue indictments

The Volosins have to return to court on April 4, 2023, unless they get into trouble again, which could nullify the terms of the deferral.

In another hearing Tuesday in Circuit Court, Kevin Robert Connery pled guilty to distribution of marijuana after a deal eliminated a felony possession with intent to distribute charge from an arrest more than two years ago. He also pled to a misdemeanor failure to appear count on February of this year.

Fleenor gave Connery a 12-month suspended sentence on the drug charge and fined him on the no show charge.

No acceptance of pleas brought jail time, and the decisions allowed release of Connery.

“You should be home by the end of the day,” said Connery’s attorney Fred Kellerman said in a courtroom video to his client.

Release from the New River Valley Regional Jail was not an option at this point for Melvin Eugene Leftwich Jr. of Radford, who was arrested on Oct. 12, 2020 on charges of selling and providing schedule I or II drugs, felony eluding and disregarding police on the evening of Oct. 11.