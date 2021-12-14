Donation drive for Kentucky communities this week

The Floyd community is rallying to support neighbors hundreds of miles away in Kentucky who have lost everything this holiday season as a result of strong tornadoes that ravaged parts of the Mid-West and South over the weekend.
At least 88 people lost their lives the night of Dec. 10 as unseasonably strong storms tore across five states, with Kentucky hit the hardest.
Seventy-four individuals who called Kentucky home were counted as victims of the five separate twisters as of Dec. 14, with the toll expected to continue to increase. More than 26,000 homes were without power, and hundreds of structures were completely leveled, according to AP Reports.
Donations to benefit those in need can be dropped off at the Floyd Moose Lodge from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, and Thursday, Dec. 16, to be delivered by Eddie and Teresa Worth to outlying areas in coordination with the Kentucky State Police.
Acceptable clothing items that can be dropped off at the Moose Lodge include gloves, socks and stocking hats.
Other welcome donations are diapers, sanitizing wipes, paper goods, nonperishable food, water and other similar items.
The Worths said, “Our intention is to go to the outlying areas that people might forget.”
Paul Goad and his grandson, Bentley Marshall, headed to Kentucky at the beginning of the week with a trailer full of supplies. The pair collected needed supplies Monday afternoon in the overflow parking area of Slaughter’s Supermarket after his daughter and daughter-in-law posted on Facebook about the trip.
Goad, who set off to travel 534 miles to the Northside Baptist Church in Mayfield, Ky., said the idea started with him thinking he would bring clothes that his grandson outgrew, and it grew from there.
“I know I’m going to have at least two loads,” Goad said, adding he will team up with the Worths for the load on Thursday, Dec. 16.
People brought toiletries, blankets and sheets, toys, non-perishable food, flashlights and more.
The Floyd Moose Lodge is located at 444 Floyd Highway South. Donations can be dropped off from 4-6 p.m., Dec. 15-16.