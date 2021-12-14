Donation drive for Kentucky communities this week

The Floyd community is rallying to support neighbors hundreds of miles away in Kentucky who have lost everything this holiday season as a result of strong tornadoes that ravaged parts of the Mid-West and South over the weekend.

At least 88 people lost their lives the night of Dec. 10 as unseasonably strong storms tore across five states, with Kentucky hit the hardest.

Seventy-four individuals who called Kentucky home were counted as victims of the five separate twisters as of Dec. 14, with the toll expected to continue to increase. More than 26,000 homes were without power, and hundreds of structures were completely leveled, according to AP Reports.

Donations to benefit those in need can be dropped off at the Floyd Moose Lodge from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, and Thursday, Dec. 16, to be delivered by Eddie and Teresa Worth to outlying areas in coordination with the Kentucky State Police.

Acceptable clothing items that can be dropped off at the Moose Lodge include gloves, socks and stocking hats.

Other welcome donations are diapers, sanitizing wipes, paper goods, nonperishable food, water and other similar items.