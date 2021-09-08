Council recognizes Angels Ministries, former NRCA director

FLOYD — Two proclamations were formally adopted into the Town of Floyd’s history Thursday night to recognize the efforts of one group and one individual that have positively impacted Floyd residents for decades.
Mayor Will Griffin read both proclamations, the first for Angels in the Attic Ministries Inc., a local nonprofit that serves Floyd residents through the Angels in the Attic Store, Boutique, Furniture Store, Donation Center and annual Christmas Store. The stores sell gently used items, including household necessities, to community members for a low price to raise funds for Floyd charities.
Griffin, who is also treasurer for the nonprofit, explained Sept. 2 at the end of every month, after deducting Angels’ single full-time salary and the wages for part-time employees, whatever excess funds the nonprofit may have is donated directly to a local nonprofit or charity.
Since Angels Ministries was founded in 2000 by Floyd’s Kathy Blackwell, it has supported about 20 Floyd charities by allocating more than $1 million, which is more than 60% of the nonprofit’s total income.
From January 2020 until August 2020, Angels donated $58,820 to 12 Floyd programs, including Plenty!, NRCA Food Pantry, Eagles Nest Regeneration and Calvary Baptist Church.
The formal proclamation recognizes “the countless hours and boundless talents of the volunteers and Board members that have contributed to the ministry of the Floyd County Angels Ministries.”
Griffin noted the nonprofit’s organization and team of dedicated volunteers that keep it true to its mission and operate the stores year-round. He added none of it would be possible if not for Angels Ministries Inc. founder Kathy Blackwell.
Councilman David Whitaker, who also works with Angels regularly as a volunteer, emphasized the proclamation and formal recognition is for every faithful volunteer at Angels, of which there are many.
Angels Rhonda Daiber and Connie Quesenberry accepted a copy of the proclamation and a framed illustration of Floyd’s stoplight intersection from beside the Floyd Courthouse.
The second proclamation adopted Sept. 2 was from the Board of Directors of New River Community Action to recognize former executive director Terry Smusz, who led the nonprofit for 32 years before retiring in June.
Smusz played vital roles in the repair and renovation of the NRCA Floyd Office, opening the Floyd Family Resource Center, establishing the 24/7 Homeless Hotline, and serving as the local administrator for the Virginia Rent and Mortgage Relief Program during the pandemic, as well as others.
She has received a number of leadership awards, including the Ann Kagie CSBG Award and the 2021 Mark Grisby Selfless Leadership Award, and has been recognized by other localities in the New River Valley through similar proclamations that recognize Smusz’s career and accomplishments.