Council recognizes Angels Ministries, former NRCA director

Griffin noted the nonprofit’s organization and team of dedicated volunteers that keep it true to its mission and operate the stores year-round. He added none of it would be possible if not for Angels Ministries Inc. founder Kathy Blackwell.

Councilman David Whitaker, who also works with Angels regularly as a volunteer, emphasized the proclamation and formal recognition is for every faithful volunteer at Angels, of which there are many.

Angels Rhonda Daiber and Connie Quesenberry accepted a copy of the proclamation and a framed illustration of Floyd’s stoplight intersection from beside the Floyd Courthouse.

The second proclamation adopted Sept. 2 was from the Board of Directors of New River Community Action to recognize former executive director Terry Smusz, who led the nonprofit for 32 years before retiring in June.

Smusz played vital roles in the repair and renovation of the NRCA Floyd Office, opening the Floyd Family Resource Center, establishing the 24/7 Homeless Hotline, and serving as the local administrator for the Virginia Rent and Mortgage Relief Program during the pandemic, as well as others.

She has received a number of leadership awards, including the Ann Kagie CSBG Award and the 2021 Mark Grisby Selfless Leadership Award, and has been recognized by other localities in the New River Valley through similar proclamations that recognize Smusz’s career and accomplishments.