Man’s suspended sentence revoked

A Floyd County man on probation for distributing methamphetamine lost his freedom in Circuit Court Tuesday when Judge Mike Fleenor revoked his remaining suspended sentence and sent him to prison for two years with another three suspended. The man, Christopher Ray Bowles of Check, faces more time in prison for allegedly strangling and assaulting a woman in Roanoke woman.
The Floyd man was convicted in Roanoke Circuit Court on March 9 for assault and battery of a family member and strangulation. The misdemeanor assault brought 12 months in jail and the felony strangulation conviction is awaiting a pre-sentencing investigation.
In arguments before the judge for the probation violation hearing, Commonwealth Attorney Eric Branscom said Bowles was on probation from the conviction for drug distribution in 2018 when he committed a violent act against a woman in Roanoke.
Bowles was arrested on Sept. 29, 2020 for the probation violation, but his hearings were continued three times.
Branscom said Virginia’s sentencing guidelines will most likely add another two years of prison time, which will be added onto the two years he received from the Floyd Court.
Fleenor denied a request for a delay in reporting to jail. “Not in this case,” he told Bowles.
Bowles’ case was the second one involving violence by a man against a woman in Tuesday’s hearings.
Elijah Craig Hylton of Stuart entered a guilty plea for violating a protective order that was supposed to protect his ex-wife and their child. In a plea deal that the victim accepted, Judge Fleenor sentenced Hylton to 60 days in jail but suspended 56 of those days.
Fleenor also ordered Hylton to observe the protective order that remains in place and said any visit to the child must be monitored by Social Services with an adult present at all times.
In other cases, Tuesday:
- Darrell Edward Sutphin of Meadows of Dan was given a six-month suspended sentence for a charge of obstruction and resisting police on June 22 of last year;
- Barbara Gail Hughes of Woolwine was granted a differed status until March 22, 2022, after she entered a guilty plea on a deal on a charge of possession of a schedule II drug;
- The judge ordered a capias arrest for Brooke Rene Fortune after they failed to appear on a “show cause” order to answer for a previous failure to show up;
- Jamie Carol Hubbard of Floyd was granted a $2,500 bond on multiple drug charges form August of last year. Her trial on the charge is set for May 4;
- A hearing on a deferred disposition breaking and entering charge against Austin Robert Miller that dates back to August 2018 was continued to Sept. 28, the third continuance since he pled guilty in a plea arrangement on Feb. 12, 2020. A failure to appear charge was dismissed after Branscom told the court Miller had completed most of what he needed to do as part of the deferral agreement.