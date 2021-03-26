Man’s suspended sentence revoked

A Floyd County man on probation for distributing methamphetamine lost his freedom in Circuit Court Tuesday when Judge Mike Fleenor revoked his remaining suspended sentence and sent him to prison for two years with another three suspended. The man, Christopher Ray Bowles of Check, faces more time in prison for allegedly strangling and assaulting a woman in Roanoke woman.

The Floyd man was convicted in Roanoke Circuit Court on March 9 for assault and battery of a family member and strangulation. The misdemeanor assault brought 12 months in jail and the felony strangulation conviction is awaiting a pre-sentencing investigation.

In arguments before the judge for the probation violation hearing, Commonwealth Attorney Eric Branscom said Bowles was on probation from the conviction for drug distribution in 2018 when he committed a violent act against a woman in Roanoke.

Bowles was arrested on Sept. 29, 2020 for the probation violation, but his hearings were continued three times.

Branscom said Virginia’s sentencing guidelines will most likely add another two years of prison time, which will be added onto the two years he received from the Floyd Court.

Fleenor denied a request for a delay in reporting to jail. “Not in this case,” he told Bowles.