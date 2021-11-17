Lady Buffs find end of record-breaking season

The Floyd County Lady Buffaloes volleyball squad, scoring more wins than ever before in a season of achievements, fought to the end against district rival Glenvar Tuesday night, but lost 3-1 to the only team that beat them this season.
After losing the first set 25-23 on Nov. 16, the Lady Buffaloes stormed back to win the second 25-21 and went on a 7-0 point run in the third that closed the Highlander lead to 23-21, but the game ended in favor of Glenvar 25-22.
Glenvar then kicked off the fourth set with a 7-1 lead and never looked back, closing out the match 25-11, sending them to the state final against Central-Woodstock in the C2 final Saturday afternoon at Salem Civic Center.
The Buffaloes proved they could beat Glenvar with their first win at home in the regular season but fell 3-0 in the second and 3-1 in the regional championship in Floyd last week.
“They played great,” said Lady Buffs coach Carrie Chaffin after the game. Her team made the final four with a win over Gate City last Saturday, Nov. 13, and had a record 23 wins this season with the only three losses coming to the Highlanders. She said the Lady Buffaloes want to “cherish each moment” in a great season.
The Lady Buffaloes reached the final four with eight seniors playing the last game for FCHS. Kenzee Chaffin, who will play for Concord next season, scored 36 assists and three aces. Twin Jaycee Chaffin hit 18 kills and 21 digs. Olivia Hylton nailed 19 kills and six blocks. All three are seniors.
Coach Chaffin says she loves each of team “like they are mine.”
Another daughter, Haylee Chaffin, graduated last year but served as junior varsity coach and as an assistant to her mother on the varsity this year.
The Chaffin twins, and another senior, Madi Ramey, were awarded game balls during the season and post-season games for reaching high levels career digs and assists.