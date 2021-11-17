Lady Buffs find end of record-breaking season

The Floyd County Lady Buffaloes volleyball squad, scoring more wins than ever before in a season of achievements, fought to the end against district rival Glenvar Tuesday night, but lost 3-1 to the only team that beat them this season.

After losing the first set 25-23 on Nov. 16, the Lady Buffaloes stormed back to win the second 25-21 and went on a 7-0 point run in the third that closed the Highlander lead to 23-21, but the game ended in favor of Glenvar 25-22.

Glenvar then kicked off the fourth set with a 7-1 lead and never looked back, closing out the match 25-11, sending them to the state final against Central-Woodstock in the C2 final Saturday afternoon at Salem Civic Center.

The Buffaloes proved they could beat Glenvar with their first win at home in the regular season but fell 3-0 in the second and 3-1 in the regional championship in Floyd last week.

“They played great,” said Lady Buffs coach Carrie Chaffin after the game. Her team made the final four with a win over Gate City last Saturday, Nov. 13, and had a record 23 wins this season with the only three losses coming to the Highlanders. She said the Lady Buffaloes want to “cherish each moment” in a great season.