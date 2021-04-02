Floyd EMS’ job made easier with new ambulance

The two 24/7 Floyd County EMS crews that are ready to respond at a moments’ notice face a number of obstacles in reaching Floyd County residents in need of assistance, especially during the winter months.
Floyd County EMS Operations Manager Phillip Belcher says that while the pandemic has really made responding to calls hard, taking necessary precautions is just a part of the job of an EMT.
Belcher, who has been involved with the county EMS since 2004, noted that he believes his team has weathered the storm “extremely well.”
“The virus has changed a lot of how we respond,” he said. “We’ve even changed the way that we have to document our calls for the state.”
Floyd EMS has been able to buy two new trucks during the past year, one of which was paid for using CARES Act funding, along with a grant. The ambulance, adorned with the black and gold of Buffalo pride, was showcased at a recent Board of Supervisors meeting. It has automatic chains, assisted oxygen reload and an assisted lift stretcher.
Belcher says that these adaptations help “cut down on crew back injuries.”
Rodney Vest of Vest’s Sales and Service Inc. in Check sold both of the new ambulances to the county organization. He said that many of his employees also volunteer with Floyd EMS, and responding to the pandemic is part of “what they do.”
Belcher added that some of the Floyd EMS EMTs had COVID-19 themselves, and “one was even hospitalized with it and out for more than six months.”
“You have to think about yourself, too,” Vest said, “and help protect others.”
Generally, Belcher noted, the organization receives about 120-135 emergency calls per month, which comes out to about four per day. It has 17 full-time employees, and about 17 part-time employees.
“We depend on the volunteers of the Floyd Lifesaving and First Aid Squad a lot, too,” Belcher said, “especially during busy times.” He added that with two trucks, they can respond to two calls at a time, but anything beyond that could be overwhelming.
The local Floyd Lifesaving and First Aid Squad is an all-volunteer organization not funded by the county. Belcher said that the two have a great working relationship.