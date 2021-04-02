Floyd EMS’ job made easier with new ambulance

The two 24/7 Floyd County EMS crews that are ready to respond at a moments’ notice face a number of obstacles in reaching Floyd County residents in need of assistance, especially during the winter months.

Floyd County EMS Operations Manager Phillip Belcher says that while the pandemic has really made responding to calls hard, taking necessary precautions is just a part of the job of an EMT.

Belcher, who has been involved with the county EMS since 2004, noted that he believes his team has weathered the storm “extremely well.”

“The virus has changed a lot of how we respond,” he said. “We’ve even changed the way that we have to document our calls for the state.”

Floyd EMS has been able to buy two new trucks during the past year, one of which was paid for using CARES Act funding, along with a grant. The ambulance, adorned with the black and gold of Buffalo pride, was showcased at a recent Board of Supervisors meeting. It has automatic chains, assisted oxygen reload and an assisted lift stretcher.

Belcher says that these adaptations help “cut down on crew back injuries.”