FCPS: No 'new' policies for transgender students

FLOYD — The Floyd County Public School Board will not adopt a specific policy regarding the treatment of transgender students, officials said this week, as its existing policies already align with guidance from the Virginia Department of Education and the Code of Virginia.
Superintendent John Wheeler explained July 12 that Floyd County Schools policies are formulated with the assistance of the Virginia School Board Association, which is a nonpartisan organization of school boards that “promotes excellence in public schools,” according to its website, and provides members with “policies that are based on state and federal laws and regulations.”
Upon VSBA’s policy updates in May, it stated Floyd County’s existing policies are already in compliance with state Code 22.1-22.3, which requires public school boards to adopt policies addressing the treatment of transgender students by the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year.
The law, which was passed by the Virginia General Assembly last year, also directed the Department of Education to develop “Model Policies for the Treatment of Transgender Students in Virginia’s Public Schools” for school districts to use as guidance.
“(VSBA) determined that our current policies do align with the requirements of the model policy, so we are not adopting a transgender policy,” Wheeler said July 12. “We already have everything we need, and the bottom line is that we’re going to treat every individual with respect, we’re not going to discriminate, and we want to help every one of the students in our schools.”
Floyd community members, including parents, teachers and students, addressed the School Board during its past two meetings on June 14 and June 29 to share concerns and support for such policies in Floyd County.
Of the public comments made June 14, 11 clearly stated support for the new policies, 11 clearly stated dissent and two did not clearly state a position.
Floyd County Public School’s Equal Educational Opportunities/Non-Discrimination Policy states its commitment to providing “equal educational opportunities for all students, without regard to sex, sexual orientation, race, creed, color, national origin, gender, gender identity, ethnicity, religion, disability, ancestry, marital or parental status, or any other unlawful basis.”
Wheeler and Assistant Superintendent Jessica Cromer said these current policies make FCPS compliant with the state mandate without the School Board having to adopt a new, standalone policy for transgender students.
“We (FCPS) are going to continue to provide a great education and safe environment for all of our students,” Cromer said. “We’ve been doing this for years before there was a policy, helping individual students and their families. That's the whole purpose of us — providing a safe environment for them to go to.”
Complaints of discrimination in any of Floyd County’s schools should be reported to the district’s Compliance Officer at compliance@floyd.k12.va.us, as soon as possible following the incident. The FCPS Handbook states the Compliance Officer will then launch an investigation of the incident that must be completed within 14 days of the original complaint.
An official report of the investigation will then be made available to the Superintendent, who will decide if the incident violates Floyd County Schools’ non-discrimination policy and what action, if any, should be taken, according to the handbook.
Beginning in August, FCPS School Board meetings will be held at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of the month. The Aug. 9 meeting will be held at the Floyd County High School, and subsequent meetings will take place at the School Board Administration Building on Harris Hart Road in Floyd, unless otherwise announced.