FCPS: No 'new' policies for transgender students

FLOYD — The Floyd County Public School Board will not adopt a specific policy regarding the treatment of transgender students, officials said this week, as its existing policies already align with guidance from the Virginia Department of Education and the Code of Virginia.

Superintendent John Wheeler explained July 12 that Floyd County Schools policies are formulated with the assistance of the Virginia School Board Association, which is a nonpartisan organization of school boards that “promotes excellence in public schools,” according to its website, and provides members with “policies that are based on state and federal laws and regulations.”

Upon VSBA’s policy updates in May, it stated Floyd County’s existing policies are already in compliance with state Code 22.1-22.3, which requires public school boards to adopt policies addressing the treatment of transgender students by the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year.

The law, which was passed by the Virginia General Assembly last year, also directed the Department of Education to develop “Model Policies for the Treatment of Transgender Students in Virginia’s Public Schools” for school districts to use as guidance.