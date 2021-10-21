Silver Bells available to support local seniors

Community members inspired to shop for a senior citizen in Floyd County this holiday season can stop by The Pharm House Pharmacy on Main Street and select a bell from its Silver Bells tree.

Shop for some or all of the items on the silver bell’s accompanying wish list and return unwrapped gifts to the Floyd County Department of Social Services by Friday, Dec. 3, which will distribute the items to the appropriate senior citizen.

DSS will use cash donations from the public and local organizations to purchase gifts for those whose bell was not chosen from the tree or who may need additional items.

With questions, or to learn more, call Floyd County DSS at (540) 745-9316.

The Pharm House is located at 311 E. Main St. in Floyd.