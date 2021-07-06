Jogger missing in Patrick County

VESTA — Patrick County Sheriff’s Office launched search efforts July 2 to find Bruce Rubin, 61, after he failed to return from a jog at Primland Resort, according to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith, who said search efforts are ongoing as of Tuesday morning.

The Missing Person report describes Rubin as a white male, 5-foot 9-inches tall, with short gray hair and a beard, weighing about 185 pounds. His eyes are brown, and he was last seen wearing a t-shirt, running shoes and shorts.

The sheriff's office received the call from Primland at 7:20 p.m., July 2, Smith said, adding "first responders, volunteers, and search and rescue teams from throughout the region began to search" that evening.

"We are exploring any and all potential leads at this point, and we have the Virginia Department of Emergency Management directing the large-scale search effort," Smith said Saturday, July 3.

On Monday, Smith said, search efforts continued. “Because of the rugged terrain and great elevation changes, specialized ropes teams from throughout the region are being utilized,” he said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Patrick County Investigator Oscar Tejeda at (276) 694-3161 or Primland Resort at (276) 222-3825.

Additional law enforcement agencies assisting Patrick County Sheriff’s Office in the search include the following: Virginia State Police, Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Carroll County Sheriff's Office, Patrick County Department of Emergency Management, Patrick County Patriots, Primland Resort Employees, multiple volunteer Fire and Rescue agencies from throughout Patrick County, and numerous search and rescue teams from throughout Virginia and North Carolina.