Pet of the Week

Meet Copper! This handsome guy just arrived to the Floyd County Humane Society, and we are getting to know him. He's a big boy, 85 pounds, estimated to be 4 years old, and warms up to people quickly. He lived a good part of his life on a chain. Most everything will be new to him. His perfect home would be with someone that is hound-savvy and has the time and care to go easy with him. He loves to go for walks and just sniff and sniff! Copper would do best in a home without cats.