 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet of the Week
0 comments

Pet of the Week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Copper - Pet of the Week

Meet Copper! This handsome guy just arrived to the Floyd County Humane Society, and we are getting to know him. He's a big boy, 85 pounds, estimated to be 4 years old, and warms up to people quickly. He lived a good part of his life on a chain. Most everything will be new to him. His perfect home would be with someone that is hound-savvy and has the time and care to go easy with him. He loves to go for walks and just sniff and sniff! Copper would do best in a home without cats.

Call us at (540) 745-7207 to inquire about Copper or any of our other cats and dog.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Sign of the times
The Floyd Press

Sign of the times

  • Updated

In recent years, anonymously placed red signs began to appear in downtown Floyd. The signs bore positive messages, such as “Try Kindness” or “…

Pet of the Week
The Floyd Press

Pet of the Week

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster cat Little Foot, a handsome older cat whose owner recently died. He is a sweet and loving companion wh…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics