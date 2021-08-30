Winning Blue Ridge Junior Golf team includes Floyd boy

The score stayed that way until Walls extended the lead on the par five on the 6th hole. The Westside High School senior hit an 8 iron to 23 feet and calmly made the eagle putt. That set the stage for Ewing, 14, to make his impact with a short pitch into the green on the par four 7th hole, close enough to have the putt conceded. When the Sneds team putts wouldn’t fall, the BRJGT had the first point of the match with a the 3-up victory.

Match Two went to the Sneds Tour team of Will Sanders of Johnson City, Tenn., and Connor Brummett of Abingdon who were 1-up winners over the BRJGT pair of Walker Gillespie of Pearisburg and Ryne Bond of Floyd. The Sneds team took the lead with a birdie on hole 7 as Will Sanders drove the green for what would have been a certain birdie. However, it was his partner Brummett who sank his birdie putt. The Sneds tandem matched the pars of the BRJGT tandem the rest of the way to secure 1-up victory.