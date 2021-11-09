Buffs nab top spots in regional races

Floyd County cross country teams recently competed in 4,000- and 5,000-meter races during regional championships, earning personal records and high individual and team scores.

Ten Floyd County seventh- and eighth-graders recently placed in the Virginia Middle School Cross Country State Championships, landing runners on both the boys and the girls teams in the state rankings.

The Floyd County girls placed 13th of the 20 competing teams on Oct. 24, and the boys team landed at 24 of 24, trailing Our Lady of Mount Carmel by four points.

The fastest Floyd athletes in the 4,000-meter races were Leah Altizer (16:36.00) and Drew Keith (17:51.20).

Other runners and times included:

Abby Allen 16:43.50

Maya Angileri 19:20.80

Miley Hopper 21:48.60

Reagan Harris 23:03.50

Forest Dicarlo 18:05.60

Graham Weaver 18:33.00

Matthew Anag 18:48.80

Van Coulston 25:04.60

The Region 2C High School Cross Country Tournament on Nov. 3 took place at Green Hill Park in Salem, and Floyd County High School’s Miles Baldwin placed third in the 5,000-meter boys race with a time of 17:04.08, and Zoe Belshan earned the same rank in the girls’ 5,000 meters with 21:03.14.