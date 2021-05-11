Buffs named to all-district team

Eight members of the Floyd County High School football team were named to the Three Rivers District all-district team. Three players were chosen on both the offensive and defensive teams, giving the Buffaloes 11 total spots.

Two were named to the first team offense: senior Nick Vest was one of four offensive linemen honored and senior Jaden Brewer was one of three receivers.

Senior Reece Conner was one of four linebackers on the first team defensive unit.

Floyd had three players named to the second team offense. Senior Chaffin was the only quarterback selected, senior Shane Monk was the center and senior Jared Nichols was the offense all-purpose player.

Five Buffaloes were picked on the second team defense. Senior Caden Voss was selected as defensive lineman and junior Seth Dunbar was second team linebacker.

Double selections include Vest, who was also chosen at defensive end, Chaffin, also at defensive back, and Nichols, who was also picked as punt returner.

P.J. Prioleau of Radford was offensive player of the year, Tyrell Dobson of Radford was defensive player of the year, Blake Custer of Glenvar was lineman of the year, and Kevin Clifford of Glenvar was coach of the year.