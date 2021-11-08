Pets of the Week

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster dogs Todd and Chloe.

Todd is a 50-pound, neutered, three- to four-year-old beagle, who is nothing short of a true gentleman. He keeps a clean kennel and is good with people and dogs. Todd has not been observed/tested around children yet.

Chloe is a 30-pound, one-year-old, spayed feist/boxer mix who is a busy, happy girl. She is also good with dogs and people, but has not been around many children.

FCHS always recommend a meet and greet with the entire family to see how everyone might get along.

Community members interested in meeting Todd or Chloe, should complete and submit an adoption application available at https://www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms.html or call (540) 745-7207 for additional information.