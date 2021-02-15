Burn ban in effect

A statewide burning law is in effect now until April 30, the Virginia Department of Forestry reminded Virginians during the weekend. Controlled open-air burns are permissible between 4 p.m. and midnight during this time.

The 4 p.m. Law, which was adopted in the 1940s and exists to prevent wildfires, applies to camp fires, warming fires, brush piles, household trash fries and stump fires.

It is a fineable offense of up to $500 to open-air burn before 4 p.m. if the fire is within 300 feet of a wooded area or dry grass. The fire must be attended to at all times, and no fuel should be added after midnight.

There are some exceptions to the law, including burns at vineyards and orchards, which require application and approval from VDF.

There are two burn bans yearly, according to VDF, one during fall wildfire season from Oct. 15 to Nov. 30 and one during spring wildfire season from Feb. 15 to April 30.

To learn more about the burn ban, visit http://dof.virginia.gov/fire/4pm/burn-bans.htm.