 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Burn ban in effect
0 comments

Burn ban in effect

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Va Department of Forestry

A statewide burning law is in effect now until April 30, the Virginia Department of Forestry reminded Virginians during the weekend. Controlled open-air burns are permissible between 4 p.m. and midnight during this time.

The 4 p.m. Law, which was adopted in the 1940s and exists to prevent wildfires, applies to camp fires, warming fires, brush piles, household trash fries and stump fires.

It is a fineable offense of up to $500 to open-air burn before 4 p.m. if the fire is within 300 feet of a wooded area or dry grass. The fire must be attended to at all times, and no fuel should be added after midnight.

There are some exceptions to the law, including burns at vineyards and orchards, which require application and approval from VDF.

There are two burn bans yearly, according to VDF, one during fall wildfire season from Oct. 15 to Nov. 30 and one during spring wildfire season from Feb. 15 to April 30.

To learn more about the burn ban, visit http://dof.virginia.gov/fire/4pm/burn-bans.htm.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pet of the Week
The Floyd Press

Pet of the Week

  • Updated

Meet Copper! This handsome guy just arrived to the Floyd County Humane Society, and we are getting to know him. He's a big boy, 85 pounds, est…

+2
Sign of the times
The Floyd Press

Sign of the times

  • Updated

In recent years, anonymously placed red signs began to appear in downtown Floyd. The signs bore positive messages, such as “Try Kindness” or “…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics