Into the world: Floyd County High School Class of 2021 graduates

“Know that there is always someone here who cares about you — someone who wants you to be successful. There is always a safe place for you to return to in Floyd County,” Wheeler said. “Congratulations to each of you, not only for earning your high school diploma but for being there for each other, for your family and your community.”

There were two Salutatorians this year: Mallorie Gardner began her salutatorian address by offering “hellos” and “welcomes” in Spanish. She spoke about how she and her classmates have come a long way, remembering back to her Floyd Baptist Preschool days when she was three-years-old and experienced the trauma of stage fright during a school concert performance.

“If you had told me or my parents that night that I’d be standing in front of my entire graduating class and their families, it would have been completely unbelievable. But here I am, and I’m not crying and am heading to college as a communication major.” She concluded, “I know I’m not the only one who has achieved things that you never thought was possible. We’ve all grown as people, students and athletes in amazing ways in the past 13 years together and especially through the trials of this last year.”