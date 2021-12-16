Pets of the Week

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster kitty, Fresno. She and her adorable siblings Fincastle, Fargo, and Finland, came to Floyd from a pound in a neighboring county.

They have been raised with lots of love and overall have been very healthy.

Unfortunately, Fresno has been diagnosed with cataracts, which is fairly rare in kittens. She currently has good vision, but it is possible that the cataracts may progress and cause impaired vision in the future.

It is also a possibility given her young age that the cataracts may resolve over time.

The FCHS would love to find a forever home for Fresno with one of her siblings so that she has a buddy.

For more information about Fresno and her siblings, or any of the animals in the care of FCHS, call (540) 745-7207 and leave a message for a volunteer to return your call.

Visit www.floydhumanesociety.org for adoption applications and to view more adoptable pets in Floyd.