Community Sights: Friday night music in Floyd

After taking the Friday Night Jamboree indoors for a while, an increase in COVID-19 cases brought the event back outside in September for outdoor events and finished out the month last week with the Whitetop Mountain Band on a pleasant evening under the stars Sept. 24.

Country Store co-owner Dylan Locke said caution brought the event back outside as the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths continued to rise in the area. The jamboree remains outside this week with Nobody’s Business on Friday, and the New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters outside behind the store on Saturday.

On the final weekend of September last week, street music bands like Nuthin’ Common played for fans on one side of Locust Street on Friday Evening while other area musicians jammed across the street.

Locke said the free America Afternoon events will continue inside on Saturday along with Honky Tonk Thursdays.

“We come up to Floyd each weekend,” said Marcy Cannon of North Carolina as she and her husband danced to the music on Locust Street. “These musicians make the area both entertaining and unique.”