Back to nature: Little River Outdoor School accepting students

The rain didn’t deter attendees Saturday — most of which were children — at the rain-or-shine Earth Day event at The Little River Outdoor School. The school’s Lead Teacher Isabella Porter said she’s noticed kids don’t mind the weather as much as adults do.
“I really can’t think of one kid who didn’t want to come because of the rain,” said Porter, who added the staff and students at Little River School don’t refer to rain as “bad weather.”
“Rain means more worms (which the kids love to study up close),” she joked, but added that they do call off school if the weather is dangerous and retreat to a shelter if dangerous weather starts while school is in session.
Founded by Porter and Amanda Lawson, the school is a licensed outdoor “alternative” elementary school (also known as a forest school) for children aged five to 12 to learn from individualized, hands-on curriculum “without any difficulty or gaps in their learning,” according to the school’s website. Younger students are accepted on a case-by-case basis.
Located on 30 acres about 10 miles north of town on Bethlehem Church Road, the property consists of forests, hills, streams and a fishing pond, and is home to horses, bunnies and chickens. Students aged five to 12 are accepted year-round.
“The forest is the classroom. We do everything-age appropriate that other schools do, only we do it outside,” Lawson said to a prospective parent who came to learn more about the school. Both Lawson and Porter have extensive experience in early childhood education and both moved to Floyd from Washington State, where it rains a lot.
“We were looking for better weather,” Lawson said about bringing her family to Floyd. “We’ve been here a full year, and so we’ve seen all the seasons.” Saturday’s rain is about what they have nine months of the year in Washington, she said. Weather was a big motivator for the move to Floyd, but the family was also drawn to the beauty of the county.
“We’ve really been enjoying it here,” said Lawson, whose two young daughters were busy making seed balls (also known as playing in the mud) with the other children.
Under rain sails in the “Coyote Forest” (named by the children) they rolled a muddy soil-based mixture filled with zinnia and wildflower seeds into balls. When dried, the balls can be thrown wherever the children choose and, hopefully, they will germinate, creating food for pollinating bees, Porter explained. “If they don’t germinate we can talk about why,” she said.
Porter said there are a number of reasons she and Lawson were inspired to start Little River School, including both personal and academic growth in students who attend forest schools.
“We see how outdoor time is declining,” Porter said. “In a traditional school, recess is becoming more and more limited and with more rules, and when a child needs to be ‘punished’ recess is the first thing that gets taken away from them. We see childhood depression and anxiety rising, as well as health issues such as asthma and obesity.”
She added, “Children who struggle with things like ADHD often, but I won’t say always, don’t thrive in a traditional setting where they are constantly overstimulated and lacking the opportunity to move. We also see a lack of individuality and autonomy.”
The Little River School’s hands-on nature-based approach provides opportunities for experiential learning and problem solving and allows children to learn at their own pace with a great degree of individualized attention. Porter said Little River doesn’t use letter grades, but instead writes reports during the year and has meetings with each family about their goals.
“You’ll never hear us say ‘Your child is behind’ or ‘Your child is ahead’ because we ask ourselves ‘Ahead of who?’ ‘Behind who?’ That terminology makes no sense and isn’t helpful,” Porter said. “Your child is able to do what they are able to do when they are able to do it.”
Porter explained that school each day begins at the fire pit circle where she and the children discuss their own goals for the day. “Most of the time the goal is to get to the creek where they find salamanders, turtles, snakes and bugs,” Lawson said.
The school is currently taking enrollments and plans to open on June 7. Last year, the school was in session throughout the summer until Thanksgiving. Classes are held from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with a winter break from Thanksgiving to Jan. 31.
Up to 14 students can be enrolled at The Little River Outdoor School, Porter said, options for continuing alternative education in Floyd County include Springhouse Community School or homeschooling. There were eight students enrolled as of April 22.
Tuition for Little River Outdoor School is $6,000 per year, or 10 monthly payments of $600. Other forest schools in the area have similar tuition costs, including ONE Forest School, located on the Deerhead Nature Preserve of Smith Mountain Lake, which costs $5,500 yearly. Blue Mountain School, a nonprofit school on Christiansburg Pike, offers tuition on a sliding scale. Four-day weeks from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. costs from $800 to $900 for six weeks, or about $7,370 per year.
The school is part of a world-wide forest school movement, but outdoor schools have been around for nearly a century. Early forest schools in the U.S. were similar to the farm-centered 4-H educational programs and focused on teaching conservation and care for forest life.
Learn more about Little River Outdoor School, as well as other forest schools and practices, at www.littleriverschool.com.
Abby Whitt contributed reporting to this article.