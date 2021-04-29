Back to nature: Little River Outdoor School accepting students

“We were looking for better weather,” Lawson said about bringing her family to Floyd. “We’ve been here a full year, and so we’ve seen all the seasons.” Saturday’s rain is about what they have nine months of the year in Washington, she said. Weather was a big motivator for the move to Floyd, but the family was also drawn to the beauty of the county.

“We’ve really been enjoying it here,” said Lawson, whose two young daughters were busy making seed balls (also known as playing in the mud) with the other children.

Under rain sails in the “Coyote Forest” (named by the children) they rolled a muddy soil-based mixture filled with zinnia and wildflower seeds into balls. When dried, the balls can be thrown wherever the children choose and, hopefully, they will germinate, creating food for pollinating bees, Porter explained. “If they don’t germinate we can talk about why,” she said.

Porter said there are a number of reasons she and Lawson were inspired to start Little River School, including both personal and academic growth in students who attend forest schools.