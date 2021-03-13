Volleyball win at home opener

Floyd County High School’s Varsity Lady Buffaloes volleyball squad took down the Alleghany Mountaineers in three straight set wins Monday night in the home opener of the team’s season on the Alan Cantrell Court.

Maria Garcia nailed 10 kills, Oliva Hilton had nine with four blocks and Kenzee Chafin handed out 32 assists has the Ladies dominated the Mountaineers.

The Lady Buffs won the sets overwhelmed the visitors in the first, building a large lead that never wavered before winning 25-8.

The second set ebbed and flowed with Floyd leading with Alleghany closing somewhat before losing 25-19.

The third set became a nail-biter, with the Mountaineers closing in the final part before the Lady Buffaloes delivered the third set win 26-24 before a sparse crowd limited by COVID-19 regulations in a season moved from fall of last year to this spring on a truncated schedule.

The Ladies hit the road Thursday to meet Glenvar in Roanoke County but are scheduled to return home for matches against James River Friday, starting at 5:30 p.m. for JV and 7 p.m. with the Varsity.