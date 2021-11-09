Volunteer of the Month makes strides at FCHS

“Walking the Dog” was a big hit for Rufus Thomas back in 1965; it also referred to a fancy yo-yo move back in the day. For Floyd County Humane Society's October volunteer of the month, Frankie Turpin, it's an art form he practices regularly.

Kennels at FCHS's present facility are limited in size, and volunteers explain, good long walks help to regulate the dogs' energy level and are essential — especially for larger dogs — to maintain a calm disposition during their shelter stay.

With Frankie doing the walking, it allows other volunteers to devote more time to food preparation, cleaning and many other tasks required to keep things running smoothly.

Another volunteer at the shelter explained how Frankie makes the effort to get down on the dogs' level and speak to them reassuringly when returning from a walk, a gesture that has heartened many a tail-wagger during an unsettling time.

Frankie plans to continue to hone his dog walking skills and enthusiastically shares his reasons for volunteering.