Floyd County Historical Society expands website during COVID-19

The Floyd County Historical Society has been working diligently behind the scenes since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 to improve its website, which consisted of clearing a three-year backlog of material, and digitizing county records.
“We felt it best to close the museum this year because most of its volunteers are retirement age, (but) we have not been idle,” said Vice President Jim Slusher, who has been involved with the group since 2019. “We’re still out here, and we’re still working.”
Along with digitizing historical court records, sales tax records and cemetery records, the historical society is planning to update its three existing tours of the county “fairly soon.” The three current tours include journeys to the standing water mills, iron mines and the Radford arsenal.
Organization Secretary Connie Mitchell, who has the added value of being a Floyd local, according to Slusher, has been involved with the historical society since 2002 but became “really involved” in 2010. She also plays a large part in the creation of the group’s annual calendars, calling it “a labor of love.”
On the Floyd Historical Society’s website, the group has launched a store that includes old calendars, art and Floyd-centric books, such as “250 Years in the Blue Ridge: The Legacy of the Slushers and Other Settlers in Floyd County” by Nancy Slusher Hanley and Janet Slusher Keith.
In the future, the society is “looking forward to resuming community meetings” and its programs, which typically happen five to six times per year. The group is also planning to unveil new county tours and a colorized, historic map of Floyd County.
During the season of change that accompanied 2020 and while working through a backlog of documents to digitize, the society found gaps in some of its practices, Slusher said, which has resulted in it searching for new members. A specific expertise in QuickBooks would be beneficial, he and Mitchell said, along with someone interested in being the organization’s “recording secretary.” They are also looking for a new museum space, if and when the opportunity presents itself.
“We’re doing this to make Floyd’s history convenient (for everyone),” Slusher said in regard to the digitizing effort, which can sometimes be extremely tedious and expensive. Original records that have been digitized, which sometimes calls for the use of a document humidifier, have to be sealed and stored in temperature-controlled areas for preservation.
“We are busting out the seams at the museum with so much material” and little- to no space to display it, Slusher stated.
Mitchell said that while there are many ongoing projects, “funding is always an obstacle” for the Floyd Historical Society. Grants, memberships and donations make up the majority of the nonprofit’s income, which is largely spent on programs, projects and the operational expenses accrued by the museum, such as electricity. By adding the museum's gift shop to its website, Floyd Historical Society has been able to offer its calendars, books and other items online.
Memberships for the Floyd County Historical Society are $20 for an individual and $30 for a couple. Learn more about the organization and explore its website online at www.floydhistoricalsociety.org.