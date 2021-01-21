Floyd County Historical Society expands website during COVID-19

In the future, the society is “looking forward to resuming community meetings” and its programs, which typically happen five to six times per year. The group is also planning to unveil new county tours and a colorized, historic map of Floyd County.

During the season of change that accompanied 2020 and while working through a backlog of documents to digitize, the society found gaps in some of its practices, Slusher said, which has resulted in it searching for new members. A specific expertise in QuickBooks would be beneficial, he and Mitchell said, along with someone interested in being the organization’s “recording secretary.” They are also looking for a new museum space, if and when the opportunity presents itself.

“We’re doing this to make Floyd’s history convenient (for everyone),” Slusher said in regard to the digitizing effort, which can sometimes be extremely tedious and expensive. Original records that have been digitized, which sometimes calls for the use of a document humidifier, have to be sealed and stored in temperature-controlled areas for preservation.

“We are busting out the seams at the museum with so much material” and little- to no space to display it, Slusher stated.