Safe Surfin’ set to launch Cyber S.W.A.T. program

Eddie Worth, CEO of Safe Surfin’ Foundation, a proactive education program for safe and respectable internet usage that aims to protect young people from sexual predators who use technology to search for, identify and terrorize, says it is important for all to understand safe surfin’ of the web.
Founded 12 years ago by the Sheriff Mike Brown of Bedford County and Robin Sundquist, Safe Surfin’ is now a nationwide 501c3 nonprofit Cyber Safety and Responsibility education initiative based in Floyd “dedicated not only to protecting youth from those who would do them harm, but proactively educating them in the safe and responsible use of today’s ever-changing technology.”
Floyd County is one of several pilot programs that includes Cyber S.W.A.T, which Worth describes as “a peer-to-peer program to educate youth about only safety.” SWAT stands for Safety While Accessing Technology, he said.
Program facilitators, he says, use a detail curriculum and activities to “facilitate tough conversations about bullying, online predators and other online risks.” It uses victims of such predators to talk bluntly with students who share what happened to them and ways to avoid those who prey on the young.
“We were ready to launch the program at Floyd County High School last year before the COVID-19 pandemic sidelined the plans but will begin again when the new school sessions begin in August,” Worth said in an interview last week. “We have students who are interested in helping, the school resource officers, teachers and others who will provide needed education.”
The real help, he says, must come from the peers of the young, the ones who have faced the problems and those who know others who have.
“We can have adults standing in an assembly to warn our youth and what they say goes in one ear and out the other,” he says. “Or we can have someone like Shaquille O’Neal talk to them and they listen.”
Worth said a program of victims of sexual predators talked to students at FCHS a couple of years ago and got the attention of those who would have dismissed adults who talk about the same thing.
Worth also volunteers to help the Floyd County Drug Court program that helps first-time substance abusers try to find a way to recover their lives and notes that the ones who have graduated from the tough program are the best teachers who reach those who need help.
Sheriff Brown, who is now retired, brought in Erik Estrada, who played a young California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer in the TV Series “C.H.I.P.s,” and his appearances helped several years ago when the show was popular but noted that young people today don’t remember him or the show, so those who are known to young people are better ones to talk with them.
He says the program works wonders with youngsters who have faced problems with drugs, sexual predators, bullies and other youthful terrors.
Safe Surfin’ is now partnering with “Young Marines,” a national youth program of boys and girls ages eight through 18 that focuses on leadership and citizenship through community service, self-discipline and a healthy drugfree lifestyle.
“Like Drug Court and the Marine Corps, Young Marines is a touch program that requires focus and dedication, but the result is worthwhile,” he told the Floyd Press. He would like to see a Young Marine Unit in Floyd County.
Worth, who is a retired business executive who now lives in Floyd County with his life and family, says Cyber S.W.A.T is part of a $300,000 federal grant that established programs in eight locations in the country, most in large cities in states like California, Illinois and New York but also in small areas like Floyd County.
Safe Surfin’ is also working with the National Capitol Region of the Girl Scouts, the Virginia State Police, law enforcement agencies that include the Floyd County Sheriff’s Departments, other area sheriff’s offices and city police departments in our area and nationwide.
Sexual predators have struck often in Floyd County. A Lowes Hardware Store manager in Harrisonburg, used a computer three years ago to talk an underage Floyd County student into sending him nude photos and was arrested after her friends contacted the high school’s resource officer about plans for him to come to the county to meet her for sex.
A Marine stationed in North Carolina went to prison recently for attempting to abduct an underage Floyd County high school student for sexual activities.
A Floyd musician is scheduled to stand trial this fall on charges of sexual abuse of an underage girl and production of child pornography by shooting nude photos of her.
“The threats are all around us,” Worth said. “Education is the best way to help our children face these threats.”
After school begins in Floyd County this week, he plans to schedule a meeting with students with speakers to discuss the threat students face and how they can prepare to resist them and stay safe.
“We will be doing that in other parts of the country, too,” he said.
A new location of the Safe Surfin’ office in Floyd will be announced soon, Worth said, providing those who wish to help a place to visit.
Those seeking more information can visit the Safe Surfin’ Foundation website at www.safesurfin.org or calling (540) 855-7432.
The foundation’s mailing address is PO Box 489, Floyd, VA 24091.