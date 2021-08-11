Safe Surfin’ set to launch Cyber S.W.A.T. program

The real help, he says, must come from the peers of the young, the ones who have faced the problems and those who know others who have.

“We can have adults standing in an assembly to warn our youth and what they say goes in one ear and out the other,” he says. “Or we can have someone like Shaquille O’Neal talk to them and they listen.”

Worth said a program of victims of sexual predators talked to students at FCHS a couple of years ago and got the attention of those who would have dismissed adults who talk about the same thing.

Worth also volunteers to help the Floyd County Drug Court program that helps first-time substance abusers try to find a way to recover their lives and notes that the ones who have graduated from the tough program are the best teachers who reach those who need help.

Sheriff Brown, who is now retired, brought in Erik Estrada, who played a young California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer in the TV Series “C.H.I.P.s,” and his appearances helped several years ago when the show was popular but noted that young people today don’t remember him or the show, so those who are known to young people are better ones to talk with them.