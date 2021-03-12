Supervisors probe Branscom about phone bill

Floyd County Attorney Eric Branscom, who came under fire from some members of the Board of Supervisors in February for a replacement phone system far more expensive than the one replaced, appeared before the group Tuesday and said miscommunication and problems from a hack of the county’s network brought his need to keep the phones working for the office that handles criminal prosecutions and other legal matters.

“In the midst of all this, we had to basically get the system up,” he told the board.

Branscom said his office phone system, like other offices in the county courthouse, were part of an IP-based computer operation that used the internet but when the system was hijacked by hackers who demanded large payments in computer bitcoin currency or face deletion of files, it also affected his office phones.

Citizens Telephone Cooperartive, he said, got the system back up and started billing his office. He said he first learned that the bills might be “a third more” than the original network system but “it was actually double. They gave us seven lines. We only have five who work in the office, and they did not need separate lines.”