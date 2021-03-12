Supervisors probe Branscom about phone bill

Floyd County Attorney Eric Branscom, who came under fire from some members of the Board of Supervisors in February for a replacement phone system far more expensive than the one replaced, appeared before the group Tuesday and said miscommunication and problems from a hack of the county’s network brought his need to keep the phones working for the office that handles criminal prosecutions and other legal matters.
“In the midst of all this, we had to basically get the system up,” he told the board.
Branscom said his office phone system, like other offices in the county courthouse, were part of an IP-based computer operation that used the internet but when the system was hijacked by hackers who demanded large payments in computer bitcoin currency or face deletion of files, it also affected his office phones.
Citizens Telephone Cooperartive, he said, got the system back up and started billing his office. He said he first learned that the bills might be “a third more” than the original network system but “it was actually double. They gave us seven lines. We only have five who work in the office, and they did not need separate lines.”
He said the system is moving down to two lines but one the office fax and another for Internet access but added the office network is no longer connected to the Internet and is shut down at the end of each business day with the primary drive removed from the system.
Little River Supervisor Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch started the discussion in February by asking why the phones in the attorney’s office cost far more than the other offices. Her concern was shared by Courthouse Supervisor Jerry Boothe, who voted against paying the bills, which included the phone bill, last month but it was approved 4-1.
On Tuesday, DeVito Kuchenbuch asked Branscom: “Do you think that perhaps you acted in haste to get something in but did not investigate it fully? I’m not laying blame, but should we have been more methodical? “
“We had to get the system up and running,” Branscom said. “The phones just went off. We had to scramble to get that in. Earlier, the courts were shutdown from COVID... We were under pressure to get the phones working again.”
“Part of this was my fault,” he added. “I wasn’t coming down here to talk with you about it.” He noted this was his first visit with the board since last summer. COVID, he said, “and other things got in the way.”
He added that when the state police took over investigation of the computer breech, they ordered everyone to not talk about what was happening.
Board Supervisor Joe Turman agreed, saying “different agencies told us not to tell anyone anything.”
“It’s still an open case,” Boothe said of the computer hijacking investigation.
Branscom said he ran for office on promises of fiscal responsibility and noted that his office often finds ways to return money to the county in each budget cycle and told the board would take steps to bring the cost of the phones under control.
“We try to give money back whenever possible,” he said. The office, he added, has pursued an asset forfeiture by those who use their homes, vehicles and other items to break the law, raising more than $200,000 that has gone primarily for law enforcement.
He praised the help and work of County Emergency Management Director Kevin Sowers, noting that his help has been invaluable to his office.
He also praised Social Service Director Chad Alls, who called him his latest “local hero” among county employees, for his work with law enforcement to root out fraud among those who try to milk the system.
In a busy day with a long agenda, the board accepted three motions to accept an offer form Doug Phillips of Indian Valley for use of a section of land for a new site for garbage “green boxes” after the owner of land where the previous site told the county to remove the boxes, which left the valley with no local site to bring their trash.
Indian Valley Supervisor Justin Coleman praised Phillips for his work and Supervisors thanks Coleman for his speedy work to resolve the green boxes issue. The boxes will be back in Indian Valley as soon as permits are issued and site preparation by Shortt Excavating is compete.