Council hears funding request presentations, approves board appointments

Graf stated in his presentation that The Floyd-Acana Festival “would add to Floyd’s commerce and elevate Floyd as an artisan mecca on the map of Virginia,” noting that eventually, the festival could grow into a three-day weekend event that “encompasses all of downtown Floyd,” similar to FloydFest.

Councilman David Whitaker noted that Graf hadn’t submitted a formal application to the town for these funds yet, and Graf said that he wanted to speak to the council first to see if they liked the idea.

Mayor Will Griffin told Graf, with Small Town Summer approaching and what he imagines will be a “conservative budget” approval for FY21-22, it would be “a pretty big ask to get the town to fund this project.” He encouraged Graf to fill out a formal application, and told him the council would be in touch.

Woody Crenshaw of Sustain Floyd and the Floyd Farmers Market was up next, and shared with the council the market’s plan to expand this year into the Village Green parking area and become more profitable, while still supporting local farmers.

The material Crenshaw presented to the council included financial reports from the market’s start in 2016, which notes that sales have averaged about $200,000 per year, totaling “almost exactly $1 million” during the past four seasons.