Council hears funding request presentations, approves board appointments

The first of a number of Floyd Town Council meetings during which the council will hear from local groups requesting funding for upcoming fiscal year 2021-2022 took place on Thursday, April 1, with four presentations heard.
The Town Council requested these presentations during its last meeting on March 18 so that the groups could share what the funding will be used for, if approved, while next year’s budget is still being completed. No funding was approved publicly during the meeting, but will be assessed in the budget workshopping process.
Alan Graf, an attorney and Floyd resident, originally requested $7,500 from the town for “The Floyd-Acana Arts and Music Festival,” which was previously held in 2019, according to The Floyd Press reports. However, Graf presented a slightly altered plan to the council in-person, taking the event from one stage to two, making what would be necessary in funding lower.
Graf noted, as the producer, he will not charge to organize the festival during FY21-21, but would organize the event as a public service, if approved.
The music festival, as presented to the council, will take place in Warren G. Lineberry Park in September, when, Graf said, “hopefully by then more people will be vaccinated and comfortable.” Music will be provided by “six or seven” bands, which will cost between $200 and $500 to book each.
Graf stated in his presentation that The Floyd-Acana Festival “would add to Floyd’s commerce and elevate Floyd as an artisan mecca on the map of Virginia,” noting that eventually, the festival could grow into a three-day weekend event that “encompasses all of downtown Floyd,” similar to FloydFest.
Councilman David Whitaker noted that Graf hadn’t submitted a formal application to the town for these funds yet, and Graf said that he wanted to speak to the council first to see if they liked the idea.
Mayor Will Griffin told Graf, with Small Town Summer approaching and what he imagines will be a “conservative budget” approval for FY21-22, it would be “a pretty big ask to get the town to fund this project.” He encouraged Graf to fill out a formal application, and told him the council would be in touch.
Woody Crenshaw of Sustain Floyd and the Floyd Farmers Market was up next, and shared with the council the market’s plan to expand this year into the Village Green parking area and become more profitable, while still supporting local farmers.
The material Crenshaw presented to the council included financial reports from the market’s start in 2016, which notes that sales have averaged about $200,000 per year, totaling “almost exactly $1 million” during the past four seasons.
Despite the pandemic and related closures that delayed the market’s opening, revenue only decreased by about nine percent overall, Crenshaw said, with popular weeks in June, September and October 2020, according to the market’s financial report.
For the coming year, Crenshaw, Sustain Floyd and the Floyd Farmers Market is requesting $3,000, three times the amount of the approved donation by the town during the last fiscal year.
Whitaker questioned Crenshaw about possibly “making the market pay for itself” by balancing expenses with booth charges.
Crenshaw said “every dollar charged from the farmers and vendors is regressive” as local farmers are some of the least paid people in the county. He noted that he doesn’t know “of a farmers market that is sustainable without local government funding,” such as what is requested for FY21-22.
Karim Kahn, director of Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library, which includes the Jessie Peterman Memorial branch in Floyd, told the council that town funding would be used for a number of projects, including buying new books, maintaining databases and hosting events, such as the one approved by the council at its last meeting. The library, which was granted a $3,000 donation in FY20-21, formally requested $5,000 for FY21-22.
“We’ve had an interesting year,” said, listing a number of staff and service changes that have impacted the library, such as starting curbside service, offering wireless printing and assembling take-home art kits.
In an annual report distributed to council members, the regional library states the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library has a total of 5,217 patrons, and an average of 1,086 visitors per week. Its free community rooms were used by 270 groups last year.
Whitaker told Khan that he’s been very satisfied with the curbside service in Floyd, but is excited for the library to open back up, which, Khan said is planned to happen soon.
Last of the presentations for April 1 was Robert Shelor for The Floyd County Historical Preservation Trust Inc., which is requesting $5,000 for FY21-22, mainly to make mortgage payments for The Floyd County Historical Society Museum. The trust did not receive funding for FY20-21.
In the trust’s yearly report from 2020, the mortgage for the museum totals $3,000 per year. Shelor said the funding could also be used to make repairs to the Oxford Academy. No town funding ever goes to any of the trust’s other three properties, Shelor said.
He noted that during 2020, the trust members paid the museum’s mortgage out of their own pockets, “which hurt a little bit.”
Following the conclusion of the presentations, town council discussed two matters for action, including appointments for town Zoning Board of Appeals and Planning Commission.
Rick Lewis was reappointed to the Zoning Board of Appeals, and Councilman Chris Bond was unanimously reappointed to the Joint Sub-Committee by his peers. The council unanimously approved Barb Gillespie, who had submitted an application for the position to Town Manager Kayla Cox, for the Planning Commission seat vacated by Paul LeMay, and it also approved town employees’ health insurance options for the coming year.
In another discussion, regarding a possible Cigarettes Tax that could be enacted by the county in July, Griffin suggested that the town and county Board of Supervisors work together to make the right decision and present a united front on the matter.
The rest of the council agreed not to make a decision about what the town’s role might be in a Cigarettes Tax until it’s aware of the county’s plans.
The next regular Floyd Town Council meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. April 15, at the W. Skip Bishop Town Hall in Floyd. No presentations were scheduled for the next meeting as of April 1, according to Cox. Regular meetings are also streamed online via Zoom, and details can be found at www.townoffloyd.org/agenda.