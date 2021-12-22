Baldwin commits to Wasps

Miles Baldwin, senior cross country and distance runner at Floyd County High School, signed earlier this week with Emory & Henry College to start his higher education career and continue the athletic one he has established.

Wearing an E&H Wasps Cross Country t-shirt, Baldwin, joined by his parents and teammates, signed his letter of intent in a ceremony held in the Alan Cantrell Gym on Monday, Dec. 20.

Baldwin, one of the highest-scoring boys’ finishers from FCHS in the Class 2 state meet in Salem last month, thanked those who have helped him and said he’s looking forward to studying and athletic pursuits at E&H in Washington County.

His teammates congratulated him at the signing, and Baldwin noted he’s looking forward to the spring track meets, the last of his high school years.