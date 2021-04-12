Christmas for Children announces yard sale in May

CFC is a community-based program of Floyd County Cares that, through the help of the community, provided gifts and clothing to 194 children in need from 91 families during the pandemic year. The CFC committee is so grateful for this overwhelming support of the CFC program. The Floyd Moose Lodge again graciously provided space for the committee to prepare the gifts for the children.

The CFC committee is already hard at work in preparation for the 2021 Christmas season. At the 2021 annual meeting in March CFC officers were elected and plans were made for the coming year. The officers elected were Glenda Brouwer as president, Wanda Hilton as vice president, Eva Gereau as secretary and Sherri Femrite as treasurer.

Other committee members include Frances Berkeley, Doris Bolt, Lynne Newton, Lori Saltus, Laura Lee Shawhan, Donna Smith, Lisa Thompson, Buck Whisenant and Mary Alice Whisenant. The committee welcomes anyone who has a heart for the children of Floyd to join us in the program for this year.

The CFC committee will hold its next meeting at Floyd Baptist Church in the Fellowship Hall at 2 p.m. on April 20. This is an opportunity to join them for a rewarding experience in reaching out to others!