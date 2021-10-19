Woman shares gems of Floyd history

A long-time collector of all things Floyd, Mabel DeHart displays treasures from the community around the home she shares with her husband, Turner, just outside of town. The couple, 91 and 94 respectively, celebrated their 38th wedding anniversary on Sunday.

Mabel said she was looking for something to do one rainy day and decided to pull out all of her old papers. Then, she couldn’t resist sharing some of what she found and had collected throughout the years.

Some of the gifts given to the couple throughout their decades in Floyd include handmade throws, flower arrangements, wall décor and recently, plenty of apple butter and honey.

Mabel pointed out a throw across the back of the couch in the DeHart’s living room, and said it was made by Cynthia Womack, who also made the runner on the coffee table and a small round pillow situated on the cushions.

“People sure have been good to us,” Mabel said, equipped with hundreds of thousands of stories about Floyd and the people who make it so special.