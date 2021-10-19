Woman shares gems of Floyd history

This portrait of Turner and Mabel DeHart hangs in the hallway of their home outside of Floyd.
Floyd and friends the DeHarts have made have a special place in their home. Pictured is Turner’s and Mabel’s wedding certificate, past copies of The Floyd Press and gifts from Floyd’s Cynthia Womack.
Mabel has signatures of community members, many of which have died, in the back of a book, and Lady Bird Johnson’s signature is in black ink about halfway down the left page. Mabel said people told her at the time there was no chance the First Lady would sign it, and she decided to try anyway.
A copy of the Aug. 15, 1981, Washington Post, which features Floyd on the front page of the Metro section, from Mabel’s collection.
A former location of The Floyd Press, before it relocated to the soapstone building on south Locust Street, pictured in the 100th year anniversary edition of The Floyd Press.
The front page of the 100th anniversary edition of The Floyd Press published in 1991 on top of other papers from Mabel’s collection.
A letter from the office of the First Lady in 1973 is kept in Mabel’s book with signatures of community members and Lady Bird Johnson.
Now a Floyd County Sheriff’s Office Investigator, James Bohnke is pictured during his high school homecoming in 2011, one of Mabel’s favorite pictures from her editions of The Floyd Press.
By Abby Whitt | Editor
A long-time collector of all things Floyd, Mabel DeHart displays treasures from the community around the home she shares with her husband, Turner, just outside of town. The couple, 91 and 94 respectively, celebrated their 38th wedding anniversary on Sunday.
Mabel said she was looking for something to do one rainy day and decided to pull out all of her old papers. Then, she couldn’t resist sharing some of what she found and had collected throughout the years.
Some of the gifts given to the couple throughout their decades in Floyd include handmade throws, flower arrangements, wall décor and recently, plenty of apple butter and honey.
Mabel pointed out a throw across the back of the couch in the DeHart’s living room, and said it was made by Cynthia Womack, who also made the runner on the coffee table and a small round pillow situated on the cushions.
“People sure have been good to us,” Mabel said, equipped with hundreds of thousands of stories about Floyd and the people who make it so special.
