New custom exempt processing facility to open in Floyd

WILLIS — The dream of two local farmers could change the lives of numerous others in the county in the coming years through the opening of a new custom exempt meat processing facility before the end of the year.

The idea behind Firehouse Farms has been festering for about five years now, owners Jody and Madeline Akers say, building up to the opening of a new custom exempt meat processing facility in Floyd in late-October or early-November, if all continues going to plan.

As pork and beef farmers themselves, Madeline said in July, the Akers realize it’s important that meat comes from livestock that is well cared for during every step in the process.

“The eating local movement took off at the perfect time, and I’m hoping that it continues because it's so important to know what we are eating as a society,” Madeline said. “I do really believe that the only way to have a quality meat industry is to start focusing on small farms and small businesses (that) can focus on both the quality of life and the quality of the product because those two things go hand in hand.”