Floyd High’s Brook Smith is Ivy League-bound

Sayers called Smith a “superstar,” who “writes profound analysis and draws real, meaningful conclusions all the time,” and remembered one of their conversations that resonated with Smith “in a major way.”

“What is impressive is that she deeply analyzes information on a human and personal level like few students I've taught,” Sayers said. “Brook and I had a conversation early this school year about the cyclical nature of American history and events — as we have said — there's nothing new out there.”

On the day she received the university’s decision in December, Smith said, she was nervous and “so afraid of rejection.” She recalled the moments leading up to the news with vivid detail.

“I both refused to let my parents watch me open it and asked my friends to be with me virtually, so I wouldn’t be alone in my sadness (if it was a rejection). When decisions finally came out, five of my best friends jumped on a group call with me, and … when I saw the acceptance, I quietly said, ‘I got in.’ My friends all started screaming …” Smith recalled. When she yelled the news louder, she said, her parents came running in the room. “I don’t remember much of the conversation because my friends and my parents were shouting over each other, but there were plenty of ‘I told you so’s.”