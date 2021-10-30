Chamber hosts annual Spooktacular Gala

Attendance was lower than in years past, but spirits were high and Halloween-themed costumes were festive at the sixth annual Spooktacular Gala, hosted by the Floyd County Chamber of Commerce at the Floyd Family Campground on Oct. 26.

“Everyone came with the understanding that we’re here to have fun,” said Chamber Director John McEnhill.

Acknowledging that attendance was curbed by COVID-19, McEnhill added, “We had low expectations but wanted to start getting back to our regular events.”

The overhead industrial doors at the campground’s event barn, where the gala took place, were rolled open for ventilation, and there was plenty of space for attendees to spread out and enjoy refreshments and entertainment.

The Mystical Witches’ dance performance was a highlight of the family friendly free event. TracyAnn Costello, also known by her Mystical Witch name “Sabellica Materna Brookbabble,” said it was fun riding to the gala in costume (which included a green face and long nose) and watching people do double-take looks as she passed.

Chamber members staffed decorated information tables showcasing their businesses and wares.

Members that donated items for a gift basket winner included Filamina Jewelry, Edward Jones-Financial Advisors, Floyd County Farm Bureau, Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, Safe Surfin, Good Samaritan Palliative Care, Kelly Phillips Photography, The June Bug Center for Arts and Education, Manifesting Wellness Family Chiropractic and Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley.