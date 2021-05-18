Five-day weeks return next school year

Superintendent John Wheeler announced May 10 the 2021-2022 school year will be five days and in-person with consistent guidance from the New River Health District. The schools will reach out to families who prefer virtual instruction with options through Virtual Virginia for next year, he noted. There are currently 376 fully virtual students in Floyd County.

Summer school will be offered during the month of June to students “who have a need for continued academic support this summer,” Wheeler said in official meeting minutes, adding that the school will be in touch with families who may be interested.

Assistant Superintendent Jessica Cromer said Tuesday that finer details won’t be known until closer to the beginning of school on Aug. 11 because “mitigation strategies will depend on the governor's orders, the numbers in our area and advice from our local health district.”

Guidance on fall sports will also be released in a few months, Cromer said.