Five-day weeks return next school year
Five-day weeks return next school year

Floyd County Public Schools

Superintendent John Wheeler announced May 10 the 2021-2022 school year will be five days and in-person with consistent guidance from the New River Health District. The schools will reach out to families who prefer virtual instruction with options through Virtual Virginia for next year, he noted. There are currently 376 fully virtual students in Floyd County.

Summer school will be offered during the month of June to students “who have a need for continued academic support this summer,” Wheeler said in official meeting minutes, adding that the school will be in touch with families who may be interested.

Assistant Superintendent Jessica Cromer said Tuesday that finer details won’t be known until closer to the beginning of school on Aug. 11 because “mitigation strategies will depend on the governor's orders, the numbers in our area and advice from our local health district.”

Guidance on fall sports will also be released in a few months, Cromer said.

The board also discussed Monday the literacy backpacks that the school system is distributing to families with children ages three to five. The backpacks come with several activities and six books: “Guess How Much I Love You,” “Green Eggs and Ham,” “The Cat in the Hat,” “Barnyard Dance,” “Chicka Chicka Boom Boom” and “My First Mother Goose.”

Families also receive Go Fish! Cards, flash card sets and a Playdoh Recipe.

For more details on literacy backpacks, call the Floyd County School Board at (540) 745-9400.

The School Board meets on the second Monday of each month at 5 p.m. at 140 Harris Hart Rd in Floyd.

