Yarn shop to close after a decade

“Our customers are the ones that saved us,” Morris said about riding through the pandemic. “We have our dedicated Floyd regulars and, like any retail business in town, we have relied on tourism as well.”

A customer came into the shop for some advice on a knitting piece as Morris spoke. Another, who came from the Blacksburg to shop, recalled that she discovered Woolly Jumpers during a regional “Yarn Crawl” event. Morris rung up the sale at the check-out counter, next to a large framed wall-print of Sojourner Truth, an abolitionist and early woman’s right’s activist who was born into slavery and freed herself.

When the shop moved from Locust Street to the Village Green a couple of years ago, Morris decided that she wanted the shop’s wall art to reflect people of color.

“We’re in a town that has few people of color. I thought it would be nice to add some of that,” said Morris, who has been active in Floyd CARE (Community Action for Racial Equity) and was a member of the Town Planning Commission.

When she came across a print of Truth in a knitted shawl and cap with knitting yarn and needles in hand, she knew it was perfect. She also hung a framed print of two Peruvian women weaving.