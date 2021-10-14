School Board hears gifted program concerns

Called to order from the sideline of Coach Beale Field at the Floyd County High School on Monday evening, the Floyd County Public School Board heard a handful of public comments and voted to revise schools policies during its monthly meeting.
Four community members took the opportunity to address the board Oct. 11 with three individuals addressing revisions to FCPS’ Local Plan for the Education of the Gifted, an agenda item slated for action later in the meeting.
Deborah Johnson shared her experience of being excluded from a gifted plan “half a century ago ... because the son of the athletic director needed to be a part of the plan, and the son of an oil and gas mogul in the county needed to be in the plan.”
She said the words “equity” and “equitable” in the revised plan are concerning because they suggest the plan is not merit-based, but “a ratio program.”
“I think this is typical Critical Race Theory language. I’ve been studying CRT and writing articles on it for months now, and I was a little bit concerned to see it in our plan,” Johnson said.
Kellean Gale likened equity to bussing and said, “Schools are lowering standards for students of color because they are assuming that these students are oppressed and aren’t going to do as well… This is a narrative of victimhood for young people. It takes away their desire to strive and overcome.
“To achieve real diversity,” Gale continued, “we should not insist on the indoctrination of students … We must foster real freedom of speech through thought and viewpoint, and not suppress diversity under the guise of diversity training, equity and inclusion.”
Michael Gale told the Board, “Equity is a racist act by definition,” and said from his experience, merit should be the only deciding factor in the gifted program.
Kirsten Vest asked the Board to reflect on its relationship with the community.
“You say you care about our children and about what we think, but we’ve been in school board meetings recently where you look away, you smirk, you’re on your phone. The contempt that we feel comes from you all is abhorrent, and it’s not what a school board should be about,” Vest said.
She added the Board itself is being bullied by state leaders, organizations, unions and legislature, and said she knows Board members are fearful of retaliation.
Vest quoted scripture from 2 Timothy and reminded the Board that God is the source of power, not man. In a closing remark, she said, “You might not believe this, but there are many, many, many people in this county praying for you.”
Chairman James Ingram thanked Vest as she returned to her seat, and the meeting progressed, with conversation eventually returning to the Local Plan for the Education of the Gifted.
Assistant Superintendent Jessica Cromer explained to the Board the majority of revisions to the plan revolved around updating language, such as instructor titles, and including a new partnership with Virginia Tech. The same “template” was used to come up with the updated plan as the previous one, she noted.
Cromer said “equitable representation” means more than one grade is considered when assessing gifted students. If a student scores low on an assessment but has consistently high scores on other assignments, “equitable representation” means they could still qualify for the program, she explained.
She noted the plan includes “a place-conscience identification process with multiple criteria to ensure we identify historically underserved, high ability, rural youth,” and race is not tracked in Floyd’s testing methods.
Board member Gene Bishop of Indian Valley offered a remark before the Board voted unanimously to approve the revised Local Plan for the Education of the Gifted.
“In Psalms 98, the Bible says God created equity. The scripture teaches that when more is given, more is required,” Bishop said. “In Psalms 99:4, God mentions equity again. He says He created it, and He uses it, and He judges us with equity… We can’t just take one word and make it mean the re-definition that people use instead of the scriptural definition.”