School Board hears gifted program concerns

“To achieve real diversity,” Gale continued, “we should not insist on the indoctrination of students … We must foster real freedom of speech through thought and viewpoint, and not suppress diversity under the guise of diversity training, equity and inclusion.”

Michael Gale told the Board, “Equity is a racist act by definition,” and said from his experience, merit should be the only deciding factor in the gifted program.

Kirsten Vest asked the Board to reflect on its relationship with the community.

“You say you care about our children and about what we think, but we’ve been in school board meetings recently where you look away, you smirk, you’re on your phone. The contempt that we feel comes from you all is abhorrent, and it’s not what a school board should be about,” Vest said.

She added the Board itself is being bullied by state leaders, organizations, unions and legislature, and said she knows Board members are fearful of retaliation.

Vest quoted scripture from 2 Timothy and reminded the Board that God is the source of power, not man. In a closing remark, she said, “You might not believe this, but there are many, many, many people in this county praying for you.”