Law enforcement assault cases yield mixed results

Minkema was placed on probation for a year, but if she stays out of trouble during the 12 months, the charges can be dismissed, and she avoids a jail term of up to 10 years.

In other matter involving assault on a law enforcement officer and failure to even start performing 100 hours of community service ordered by the court, Judge Fleenor revoked bond for Eleanor Rachel Thompson of Riner and ordered her to submit to a mental examination.

Thompson’s assault charge came out of an encounter with a deputy on Nov. 23, 2020, and she was told to appear for a mental exam in a hearing on Oct. 5 of this year after two case continuances. She was originally indicted for assault on law enforcement officers by a county grand jury on July 6.

Appearing before the judge Tuesday, she said she doesn’t know why she did not appear for the exam two months ago. The judge revoked her bail and sent her to New River Regional Jail to await the court-ordered exam next year.

In another case, on a recommendation from the Commonwealth, Judge Fleenor dismissed a misdemeanor sexual battery charge against Shawn Gailey of Copper Hill.