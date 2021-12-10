Law enforcement assault cases yield mixed results

A 25-year-old Spencer woman, arrested for public intoxication at a Floyd County wedding on March 30, took a Floyd County deputy and a Virginia State Trooper to the ground while resisting arrest got a second chance to keep her record clean Tuesday.
Emily Minkema was found drunk at a wedding location when a Floyd County deputy arrived to respond to a call about trouble at the event.
When the deputy tried to take her arm, she tried to run away, then started screaming obscenities and kicking, finally knocking him to the ground along with a State Trooper who arrived to assist, according to court proceedings Dec. 7.
When they tried to get her into the deputy’s patrol car, she kicked and resisted and it took a bystander to help finally get her into the vehicle. At the sheriff’s office, she bit the deputy, which brought the assault charge.
Minkema answered questions in a muted voice Dec. 7 as the judge asked her about the plea agreement her attorney, Brandon Ratliff, reached with Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Ryan Hupp.
As part of the plea deal, Hupp asked the court to dismiss obstruction of justice, threats of force and public intoxication charges against Minkema.
Judge Mike Fleenor dismissed the charges and deferred any final decision on the remaining assault on a law enforcement officer until Dec. 6, 2022, in a program sometimes offered to first-time offenders.
Minkema was placed on probation for a year, but if she stays out of trouble during the 12 months, the charges can be dismissed, and she avoids a jail term of up to 10 years.
In other matter involving assault on a law enforcement officer and failure to even start performing 100 hours of community service ordered by the court, Judge Fleenor revoked bond for Eleanor Rachel Thompson of Riner and ordered her to submit to a mental examination.
Thompson’s assault charge came out of an encounter with a deputy on Nov. 23, 2020, and she was told to appear for a mental exam in a hearing on Oct. 5 of this year after two case continuances. She was originally indicted for assault on law enforcement officers by a county grand jury on July 6.
Appearing before the judge Tuesday, she said she doesn’t know why she did not appear for the exam two months ago. The judge revoked her bail and sent her to New River Regional Jail to await the court-ordered exam next year.
In another case, on a recommendation from the Commonwealth, Judge Fleenor dismissed a misdemeanor sexual battery charge against Shawn Gailey of Copper Hill.
He also set July 18, 2022, for the start of an anticipated five-day jury trial on a murder charge against Robert Joseph Gibbons for the death of his father in June of 2014.