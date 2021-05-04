Three national holidays highlight selflessness: Teachers, nurses and mothers recognized this week

There may be a national holiday for everything in 2021, but three take place during the week of May 2 to highlight selfless individuals across the country whose jobs have been made harder by the pandemic — National Teachers Day on May 4, National Nurses Day on May 6 and Mother’s Day on May 9.
The end of the Floyd County Public Schools year is Thursday, May 27 with the Class of 2021 graduating on Saturday, May 22. While the past two school years have been like nothing anyone has experienced before — teaching both in-person and virtually, as well as not seeing students in the classroom for months at a time — the year has not been without its highlights.
Assistant Superintendent Jessica Cromer said some of the obstacles teachers have faced this year include altering their lesson plans, learning new programs and using email to largely communicate with students and their parents.
“The education profession is built on service to others and our teachers worked through their anxiety and fear to teach students both virtually and in-person,” she said. “There is no substitute for in-person instruction with caring adults, and our teachers have worked so hard to make this year a success despite the challenges that the pandemic has created.”
Cromer added that teachers have found a good amount of support in one another, leaving each other little treats, small gifts or just making time to talk. Social media groups have also been useful — not just to teachers in Floyd but to teachers across the country.
“The Floyd community is special and several businesses (have) offered meals and discounts for teachers,” Cromer said, adding that students and their resilience are also daily inspirations. “This year has made everyone appreciate and value the FCPS team.”
Healthcare workers who have been on the frontline of the pandemic since it began will be recognized on National Nurses Day on May 6. A Mental Health America survey conducted from June 2020 until September 2020 revealed 75% of the 1,119 participating individuals* were overwhelmed at work. More than half of the participants in the Healthcare Worker Survey also reported “compassion fatigue,” and 45% of nurses reported they did not have “enough emotional support.”
Noelle Bissell, director of the New River Health District, said simply acknowledging the sacrifices and effort healthcare workers are consistently making during the pandemic “goes a long way.”
“In the beginning, everyone hailed our healthcare workers as heroes, but that's not the topic of discussion anymore,” Bissell said. “Folks have moved on and are living their lives during the pandemic, but those in healthcare and public health have not been able to do that — the pandemic still consumes much of our time/efforts, so there is no real escape. It could be a text, a phone call or a card/quick note. Other gestures I'm sure would be most appreciated such as cooking/delivering meals, running errands.”
Bissell says that she and her leadership team encourages their staff to take time for themselves to relax and recover, and volunteers assisting with the vaccination effort have greatly helped to distribute the load.
“Camaraderie and humor also go a long way” among colleagues, Bissell added.
Like last year, celebrating moms could be different for families on Sunday, May 9. Gov. Ralph Northam announced last week increased capacity limits will increase May 15, and the CDC announced fully vaccinated individuals do not have to wear masks at all functions, but should continue to do so in crowds, as of April 27.
For Mother’s Day this year, gatherings will still be limited to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors. Those who have been fully vaccinated can gather indoors or outdoors without social distancing or wearing a mask unless someone has an increased risk of severe illness.
“When choosing safer activities, consider how COVID-19 is spreading in your community, the number of people participating in the activity and the location of the activity,” the CDC said.
A tried-and-true way of making mom feel special is making something from hand, whether another adult has to help or not. Here are two recipes, provided by the Floyd County Cooperative Extension and University of Nebraska-Lincoln, to celebrate mom this year; the first can be prepared (with an adult’s help) by children age two to five, and the second is more complex for teens:
Berry Funny Face
Serves 1
Ingredients:
2 Tablespoons fresh berries*, gently washed under cool running water
1 grape*, gently washed under cool running water
2 teaspoons low-fat cream cheese
Directions:
Wash hands with soap and water. Spread cream cheese on bagel.
Decorate with berries for eyes and mouth and a grape for the nose.
*Cut berries in half to reduce choking hazard for young children.
Fruit Chewy Cookies
Serves 24 — could be prepared by teens
Ingredients:
3 banana(s), peeled
2 cups rolled oats
1 cup raisins
1/2 cup walnuts, chopped (optional)
2 tablespoons apple butter
1 1/2 tablespoon canola oil
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Nonstick cooking spray
Directions:
Heat oven to 350°F. Spray a baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray.
Mash the bananas in a mixing bowl.
Add oats, raisins, walnuts (if using), apple butter, oil and vanilla to the mixing bowl. Mix well with the bananas. Note: You can toast the walnuts for more flavor.
Let stand for 10 minutes.
Drop by teaspoonful onto the baking sheet. Bake for 15-20 minutes until browned.
Remove and let cool for at least 10 minutes.
Makes approximately 24 cookies.
* Survey participants were 70% white, 10% Black, and 8% Hispanic or Latino. Nearly three-quarters of participants were age 18 to 44, and working as patient care specialists (30%) and nurses (20%). The Healthcare Worker Survey was funded in part by the Johnson and Johnson Foundation.