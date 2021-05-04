Three national holidays highlight selflessness: Teachers, nurses and mothers recognized this week

There may be a national holiday for everything in 2021, but three take place during the week of May 2 to highlight selfless individuals across the country whose jobs have been made harder by the pandemic — National Teachers Day on May 4, National Nurses Day on May 6 and Mother’s Day on May 9.

The end of the Floyd County Public Schools year is Thursday, May 27 with the Class of 2021 graduating on Saturday, May 22. While the past two school years have been like nothing anyone has experienced before — teaching both in-person and virtually, as well as not seeing students in the classroom for months at a time — the year has not been without its highlights.

Assistant Superintendent Jessica Cromer said some of the obstacles teachers have faced this year include altering their lesson plans, learning new programs and using email to largely communicate with students and their parents.

“The education profession is built on service to others and our teachers worked through their anxiety and fear to teach students both virtually and in-person,” she said. “There is no substitute for in-person instruction with caring adults, and our teachers have worked so hard to make this year a success despite the challenges that the pandemic has created.”