Town to receive more than $400k from American Rescue Plan: Council continues renovation discussions

FLOYD — Gov. Ralph Northam announced July 8 the Commonwealth has distributed approximately $304.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to 190 towns, with $452,358 allocated to the Town of Floyd, according to Town Manager Kayla Cox July 1.
The funds are being distributed in two equal payments, the first of which was received in June, with the second coming in June 2022. According to the governor’s office, these funds are in addition to $2.3 billion available to Virginia’s 133 counties and cities directly from the federal government, as well as $4.3 billion that Northam and the General Assembly will allocate during a special session beginning Aug. 2.
Because the town funds are from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, established under the ARPA, they are restricted in what they can be used for; however, the governor’s release stated, “within the categories of eligible uses, recipients have broad flexibility to decide how best to use this funding to meet local needs.”
Floyd Town Council members have discussed using the funding to offset some of the cost of Town Office and Hall renovations, which has increased by 30% since April, Cox told Council during its July 1 meeting. She reminded the council no renovation plans have been approved yet, and the options presented in April by the contractor, Thompson and Litton, are just suggested combinations.
One option was discussed as a favorite among council members July 1, including Councilmen David Whitaker and Chris Bond, and Mayor Will Griffin, and it includes connecting the two buildings, renovating offices and adding restrooms to W. Skip Bishop, as well as ADA-compliance renovations.
When first presented to council members on April 15 by Thompson and Litton, which is contracted for the project, the option was estimated to cost $364,200, compared to the budgeted $250,000 set by Town Council in March. Within three months, the estimated cost of the project raised by about $80,000, attributed to inflation and construction demands, now standing at about $444,200.
Whitaker said one of the specific reasons he’s in favor of that renovation plan is it removes the stairs at the front of W. Skip Bishop, “which can be a hazard.”
Councilman Bruce Turner was hesitant to voice support for the plan July 1, pointing out flaws in the plan, such as having two doors into the Town Manager’s Office. Cox said the council could combine aspects of different options to eliminate some of those details, if it chooses.
No action was made July 1, but following a suggestion by Vice Mayor Mike Patton, who proposed a special meeting to focus on the long-time issue, Town Council will meet with Thompson and Litton contractors during its second meeting in August with the intention of choosing a renovation plan.