Town to receive more than $400k from American Rescue Plan: Council continues renovation discussions

FLOYD — Gov. Ralph Northam announced July 8 the Commonwealth has distributed approximately $304.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to 190 towns, with $452,358 allocated to the Town of Floyd, according to Town Manager Kayla Cox July 1.

The funds are being distributed in two equal payments, the first of which was received in June, with the second coming in June 2022. According to the governor’s office, these funds are in addition to $2.3 billion available to Virginia’s 133 counties and cities directly from the federal government, as well as $4.3 billion that Northam and the General Assembly will allocate during a special session beginning Aug. 2.

Because the town funds are from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, established under the ARPA, they are restricted in what they can be used for; however, the governor’s release stated, “within the categories of eligible uses, recipients have broad flexibility to decide how best to use this funding to meet local needs.”