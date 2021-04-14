High school golfers win Regional Championship

The Floyd County High School golf team won the Region C championship tournament Monday, April 12 at the River Course in Radford. The Buffaloes will return to the River Course next Monday to play for the Class 2 state championship.

The Buffaloes shot a 331 team score to edge district rival Giles, which finished second at 334. The rest of the field included Patrick County 340, Radford 341, Chatham 345, Appomattox 360, Gretna 373, James River 381, Dan River 396 and Glenvar 411.

McKenzie Weddle led Floyd with a 79 in Monday’s championship. Ryne Bond had 83, Hunter Gallimore had 84 and Mitchell Thompson 85. Also playing for Floyd were Tanya Sutphin, who had 86, and Grant Gallimore 87.

Alleghany and Fort Chiswell did not have enough players to have a team score.

The Buffaloes were regular season district champions and posted a 33-1 record. The lone defeat was a one-stroke loss to Radford in a nine-hole match.