Nonnie’s Antiques and Collectibles on Locust Street

Hilda Collins, owner of Nonnie’s Antiques and Collectibles, is about to hang her business sign in front of the Lineberry Building on Locust Street where her new shop is located. Collins, who grew up in the county, has been “junking at yard sales” and collecting antiques for 50 years.

Housing an antique shop in a historic building is not lost on Collins. Her stock fits right in with the antique house. She figures that the Lineberry Building, formerly The Rite Print Shop, was built around the turn of the century. “I love this building,” she said.

The shop is filled with stained glass, antique furniture, household items, gifts and collectables from bygone days. Many items for sale have personal meaning to Collins because they belonged to family members who have passed on.

“Some things will be hard to let go of, but it’s time,” said Collins, who has been downsizing her personal belongings, as well as her antique collectables.

Collins shares the building with accountant Susan McCrea and will be sharing shop space with an artisan from Calloway and woodworker Jim Grant, a regular at the Friday Artisan Market. “The best wooden bowls in the country” is how Collins describes Grant’s handcrafted vases and bowls turned from foraged wood.

The projected opening date of Nonnie’s is the weekend before Labor Day, said Collins. She is expecting to be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and later on Friday when Jamboree visitors are in town. Other days she’ll be open “by chance.” She’s looking forward to being open and visiting with friends who stop by, Collins said.