Willis church to raffle off seats for special singing

Willis Full Gospel Church will be host Dove Award winning Southern Gospel Artist of the Year (2020) Joseph Habedank on Wednesday, Dec. 1, and community members can enter a raffle to win seats from now until Oct. 27.

Habedank is a two-time Grammy nominated Gospel artist and Dove Award winner, who has been voted Gospel Music’s Favorite Soloist for four consecutive years, from 2017 until 2020. He has performed at a number of notable venues including Charles Stanley’s First Baptist Atlanta, The Grand Ole Opry and the Ryman Auditorium.

With 70 total seats available for the performance, 35 names will be drawn to attend with a guest during the church’s Facebook Live services on Oct. 20, Oct. 24 and Oct. 27. The free performance begins at 7 p.m., Dec. 1, at 165 Burkes Fork Road in Willis.

Those interested in attending should email willisfullgospelchurch@gmail.com with their name, mailing address and phone number. Emailed names will be added into the drawing, and names will only be added once.

To find more information about the event or updates, visit www.facebook.com/WillisFullGospelChurch.

Learn more about the artist at www.josephhabedank.com.