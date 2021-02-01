VDH launches COVID-19 text notifications

Virginia Department of Health announced on Jan. 28 that it has started sending “a series of text messages” to individuals who receive a positive COVID-19 test result as a part of the statewide COVIDWISE campaign. Patients have the option of entering a positive test result into COVIDWISE, the Commonwealth’s free COVID-19 exposure notifications app, to alert others in the community who may have been exposed, according to VDH.

These texts, which are automatically triggered when VDH receives any positive COVID-19 lab result registered with a valid mobile phone number, will provide rapid notification and encourage anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 to stay home and away from other people. The texts will come from (804) 336-3915 and will only be sent between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The messaging, which is also available in Spanish, will then provide a link to the new COVIDWISE Verification Code Portal. This online portal allows individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 to obtain a self-verification code, which will let them anonymously submit their test result through COVIDWISE the app. These verification codes ensure that only valid positive COVID-19 tests are reported in COVIDWISE.