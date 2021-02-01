VDH launches COVID-19 text notifications

Virginia Department of Health announced on Jan. 28 that it has started sending “a series of text messages” to individuals who receive a positive COVID-19 test result as a part of the statewide COVIDWISE campaign. Patients have the option of entering a positive test result into COVIDWISE, the Commonwealth’s free COVID-19 exposure notifications app, to alert others in the community who may have been exposed, according to VDH.
These texts, which are automatically triggered when VDH receives any positive COVID-19 lab result registered with a valid mobile phone number, will provide rapid notification and encourage anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 to stay home and away from other people. The texts will come from (804) 336-3915 and will only be sent between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
The messaging, which is also available in Spanish, will then provide a link to the new COVIDWISE Verification Code Portal. This online portal allows individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 to obtain a self-verification code, which will let them anonymously submit their test result through COVIDWISE the app. These verification codes ensure that only valid positive COVID-19 tests are reported in COVIDWISE.
“Using tools like automated text messages provide additional options to help Virginia expand its existing exposure notifications and contact tracing operations without compromising user privacy or security,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver. “This technology will quickly notify you if you have a positive test result and provide valuable safety information, so you can self-isolate effectively, seek timely medical attention and reduce potential exposure risk.”