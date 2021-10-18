Search warrant leads to three arrests

Two Floyd residents and one individual from Roanoke were arrested last month by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office resulting from a search warrant executed at a residence on Newtown Road on Sept. 22. Various drug and narcotic related items were seized.

The suspects arrested are identified as Keith Allen Fernandez, 53, and Charles “Chuck” Fisher, 59, both of Floyd, and Richard Peter Rodriguez II, 44, of Roanoke, in a release from FCSO on Oct. 11.

Fernandez and Rodriguez are charged with felony possession of a schedule I or II drug, and Fisher is charged with felony possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I or II drug.

FCSO states additional changes could be pursued, pending lab results.