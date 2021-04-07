Jessie Peterman Library reopening

Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library Director Karim Kahn told Town Council members last Thursday the Jessie Peterman Library is set to reopen to the public on Thursday, April 8, and will continue offering programs and services that began during the pandemic-related closure.

Jessie Peterman Memorial Library Branch Manager Joann Verostko noted that these continuing services includes curbside, Take and Make weekly crafts, “Library Picks for You” and Princh, the library’s wireless printing service. Kahn explained to Town Council members on April 1 that the software allows patrons to send documents from wireless devices to the library’s printer and have them delivered via curbside. Earlier this week, Verostko said Princh “is here to stay,” as it “has been very popular and appreciated.”

Upon its reopening, staff and patrons entering the library will be required to wear a mask and social distance, and encouraged to use the provided hand sanitizer frequently. Extra masks will be provided by the library from anyone who forgets theirs, Verostko said.

“The libraries have enhanced cleaning and disinfection, re-arranged furnishings, installed new equipment and will continue quarantining all returned library material for 24 hours,” Verostko said, noting that the staff is “looking forward to having people in the building again.”