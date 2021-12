Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster cat Figgy, who would prefer a quiet home with a lot of attention. He was adopted as a kitten in 2020, but returned when he didn’t get along with a dog in the family.

Figgy is a very affectionate cat and is used to living with older kids. He is healthy, neutered and current on vaccines.

Those interested in giving Figgy a forever home should complete an application www.floydhumanesociety.org or call (540) 745-7207 and leave a message for a volunteer.