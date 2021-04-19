Council faces growing budget for Town Hall improvements

Griffin and Councilman David Whitaker agreed that while the presented numbers were “bigger than we were talking about,” they weren’t “terribly surprised” by the figures. As the construction projects will be funded by the town’s general fund, Griffin mentioned that the next round of COVID-19 relief payments to local governments are on the way. Griffin and Cox said at a past meeting that the town should receive about $400,000 from the American Rescue Plan.

Councilman Bruce Turner added that making such a significant investment before the exact amount of funding is known could put the council in a hard place in the future. He said the council received a complaint from a person with a disability about the building not being ADA-compliant, which is the main reason for Town Hall improvements.

“We’re trying to accommodate that quickly, but we also have to look down the road a little bit,” Turner said.

Patton said the only construction projects on the council’s list that must be completed is the ADA-compliance; the rest are optional and could be completed at a later date or in phases. Thompson & Litton told the council that completing the construction in phases on one of their presented options would cost about $20,000 more than having one phase, due to additional planning fees.