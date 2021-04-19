Council faces growing budget for Town Hall improvements

The second Floyd Town Council meeting of the month continued the trend of others as of late, largely revolving around financial reports before the fiscal year 2021-2022 budget is passed in June.
No local nonprofit/business presentations were made during the March 15 meeting, but the council was presented with updates regarding Floyd Town Hall improvements, which have been contracted to Thomspon & Litton.
A “bump” in the construction project was first brought to council’s attention during the first meeting of the month, during which Town Manager Kayla Cox and Mayor Will Griffin explained that the contractor had submitted an estimate “very much above budget.” The Council agreed at a previous Town Council meeting that the budget would be set at $200,000-$225,000, and the funding would come from the town’s general fund.
Griffin assured council members April 1 that another quote was on the way following a meeting between town officials and Thompson & Litton contractors. He said the group re-assessed the council’s list of projects and “made some adjustments,” such as prioritizing the necessities like making Town Hall ADA-compliant, which is required under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The conversation about improvements began in September 2020, when Town Clerk Katie Holifield received a complaint about the safety of the front steps of Town Hall. Mark Bolt inspected the building Oct. 9, and stated that the “for the most part, the structure is grandfathered; however, the rear entry to the building does not meet ADA-compliance,” according to official meeting minutes from the Oct. 15, 2020 Floyd Town Council Meeting.
Council members questioned why the issue hadn’t been brought up in the past when Bolt had inspected the structure, and Cox said “she had always been under the impression that the rear entry door was in compliance.”
Additional construction project goals include adding bathrooms to the W. Skip Bishop building and connecting it to Town Hall, creating a separate space for the council to meet in closed sessions, renovating offices in Town Hall, and improving the parking lot behind W. Skip Bishop.
The contracting company Thursday presented the council with four construction options, the closest of which to the council’s budget is $246,200. The other three options totaled $333,000; $606,800; and $364,200 respectively, with varying combinations of improvements.
Vice Mayor Mike Patton voiced his frustration with Thompson & Litton, saying the list that they had provided wasn’t “an exuberant wish list.”
In meeting minutes from January, the council approved the construction company’s proposal for ramp construction and alterations to the front of the building for $30,000.
Councilman Chris Bond asked the Thompson & Litton representative if the price of construction for the Town Hall improvements will fluctuate with prices of the necessary building material. The representative responded in the affirmative saying that quotes change with the industry, which has been inflated during the pandemic.
Griffin and Councilman David Whitaker agreed that while the presented numbers were “bigger than we were talking about,” they weren’t “terribly surprised” by the figures. As the construction projects will be funded by the town’s general fund, Griffin mentioned that the next round of COVID-19 relief payments to local governments are on the way. Griffin and Cox said at a past meeting that the town should receive about $400,000 from the American Rescue Plan.
Councilman Bruce Turner added that making such a significant investment before the exact amount of funding is known could put the council in a hard place in the future. He said the council received a complaint from a person with a disability about the building not being ADA-compliant, which is the main reason for Town Hall improvements.
“We’re trying to accommodate that quickly, but we also have to look down the road a little bit,” Turner said.
Patton said the only construction projects on the council’s list that must be completed is the ADA-compliance; the rest are optional and could be completed at a later date or in phases. Thompson & Litton told the council that completing the construction in phases on one of their presented options would cost about $20,000 more than having one phase, due to additional planning fees.
Cox said exact funding amounts from the American Rescue Plan, which was approved early-March by President Joe Biden, should be known by town officials by the next council meeting on May 6, and reminded the council that the options submitted by Thompson & Litton are “just suggestions.”